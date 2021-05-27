Cancel
Midland Power Breaks Ground on New Substation

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA groundbreaking ceremony took place Wednesday at the NEW Cooperative site in Cooper. The event was to unveil a new substation that will be installed and operated by Midland Power Cooperative, which named the structure after a long-time board member and supporter of rural electric cooperatives, Ken Hastings. The substation will be 70-feet by 160-feet and includes five megavolt ampere transformer, four miles of power lines that are estimated to be $1.6 million and another $1.4 million for 4.5 miles of transmission line upgrades. Midland Power Cooperative CEO Bill McKim talks about partnering with another cooperative to be their power supplier for their expansion.

