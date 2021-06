While you’re at Luckie Park Sunday for the amusement fun event, stop by and donate blood. The Twentynine Palms Rotary Club is sponsoring the blood drive, which will be held from 1 to 6 p.m., Sunday, May 30, at Luckie Park in Twentynine Palms. All blood donors must wear a face mask and undergo a COVID-19 health screening on arrival. All donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds, and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and incentives. To make an appointment to donate blood, call 800-TRY-GIVING.