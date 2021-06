As the weather continues to get warmer, local aquatic centers will begin to open for the season. The Adel Family Aquatic Center will be tentatively officially opening to the public beginning on May 29th. On Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s adult lap swim will run from 6:30-8 a.m. and open swim will be from 12:30-5 p.m., family swim and adult lap swim will be from 5-6 p.m. and open swim will be from 6-8 p.m.