Chagrin Falls, OH

Commentary - Memorial Day 2021

 14 days ago

Memorial Day weekend will be different this year. Like 2020, there will be no Blossom Time leading up to the holiday. But there will be a number of services and observances where citizens are invited to gather. Last year, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and about seven months...

Garrettsville, OHweeklyvillager.com

James A Garfield Historical Society News

Garrettsville – The JAGHS met on April 19, 2021 for its first in-person meeting since May 18, 2020—HUZZAH! The group welcomed two new members, Tim Smith (hardly new to the area) and Linda Harring (in from Chagrin Falls). The treasury was reported to be healthy and the CD’s remain in their cozy financial institution.
Chagrin Falls, OHCleveland Jewish News

The Weils of Menorah Park senior living campus in Chagrin Falls

We know there is a lot to consider when looking for your next home and we are invested in assisting as you explore the options. Nestled on 46 acres, The Weils is built on community with an updated and inviting ambiance. You may choose from a variety of amenities and services that support your lifestyle including three chef-prepared daily meals using fresh ingredients. Dining is flexible and convenient with open dining from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. so you can have your meals when you want.
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Events - 05/12/2021

Newbury United Community Church, 14916 Auburn Road near Route 87, is hosting a free fresh produce giveaway May 15 from 9-11 a.m. These events take place the third Saturday each month. The Cleveland Foodbank provides this service to low income residents; bring ID, bags and masks. The next produce giveaways will be June 19, July 17 and Aug. 21.
Chagrin Falls, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Chagrin Falls School News

Three Chagrin Falls High School seniors came in first place in the Ohio Stock Market Game, a statewide competition sponsored by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). Seniors Colin Cusack, Matisse Despres and Noah Girard, students in business teacher Nancy Vondrak’s financial literacy class, received a Target gift card and a certificate from SIFMA.
Shaker Heights, OHCleveland Jewish News

Shaker Heights 12th grader wins Stop the Hate grand prize

Shaker Heights High School senior Thomas Smyers was crowned the grand-prize winner of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s 13th annual Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out essay contest May 11. Stop the Hate, which aims to combat bias and bigotry, is split into the Youth Speak Out essay contest...
Solon, OHchagrin-falls.org

Solon Rd Closure – Week of May 17th

Village of Bentleyville will have following upcoming road closure on Solon Road. This may affect the Village of Chagrin Falls residents. On Solon Road, between Chagrin River Rd . and Liberty Rd. The westbound land will be closed, while the eastbound lane will remain open. WHEN. May 17th – 21st...
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

News briefs - 05/12/2021

The recent, temporary display of plastic flamingos in Triangle Park publicizing a Chagrin Falls Schools Music Lovers fundraiser gave notice to a problem the village didn’t know it had. It was the flamingos that stepped over the line and brought to the attention of the Village of Chagrin Falls Parks...
Richmond Heights, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Innovative aviation curriculum takes local students to new heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A new, innovative aviation curriculum is taking local students to new heights. It’s called the Aviation Career Exploration Program and was launched in the Richmond Heights Local School District for students in the 7th grade through 12th grade. As part of the program, on Thursday...
Beachwood, OHCleveland Jewish News

WOLFS Gallery to feature Mary Spain exhibition

WOLFS Gallery in Beachwood will present an exhibition of paintings and small sculptures made by late Cleveland artist Mary Spain from May 14 to June 26. The exhibition, named “Through Mary Spain’s Looking Glass,” will feature 20 of Spain’s pieces obtained from a private collection, as well as additional pieces spanning her career.
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Arts briefs - 05/12/2021

On May 1, team members from Shook Construction volunteered at Fairmount Center for the Arts in Russell Township for a spring clean-up that included planting flowers, painting and general landscape clean-up. This event was organized by Rachel Mulholland, project engineer from Shook Construction. “Throughout the pandemic, Fairmount Center for the...
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Local veteran to speak at Chagrin Memorial Day

CHAGRIN FALLS — Memorial Day will be observed with the traditional ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. with U.S. Marine Corps veteran Michael McClurg, a 2003 Chagrin Falls High School graduate, serving as this year’s speaker. Due to COVID-19, and for the second year, the Memorial Day Parade...
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Chagrin chamber director looks back on years of growth in valley

Having been the spearhead of countless small business-boosting benefits, Executive Director Molly Gebler of the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce is stepping down from her leadership role and taking her energy to new heights. Taking over as interim executive director is Jessica Debeljak, the current executive assistant of the chamber....
Cuyahoga County, OHclevelandmagazine.com

A New Plan Could Open Up 30 Miles Of Cleveland's Coasts To The Public

More public lakefront parks could be on the horizon thanks to the Cuyahoga County Lakefront Public Access Plan, which seeks to change how we think about Cleveland's shoreline. You tend to do dumb things when you’ve been cooped up for a long time, like go to the beach in the middle of winter. A few months ago, I visited Kenneth J. Sims Park in Euclid. It was a cold day, with rainclouds gathering out over the water. There was no one else around as my wife and I walked down to the fishing pier there, which juts out into Lake Erie. We braced ourselves against the freeze, and walked the length of the beach, first along the sands to the west, and then the paved path to the east, where newly constructed berms held back the dirt of the bluff, and the waves roared in, swelling and crashing against the shore.
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Police briefs - 05/12/2021

On May 5, Bainbridge officers arrested a Darien Homistek from Garresttville for theft from a local Walmart on Marketplace Drive, according to the report. He allegedly attempted to steal $236 worth of items including power tools and duct tape, police said. Crash involving three cars. On May 7, Bainbridge officers...