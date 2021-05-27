Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chagrin Falls, OH

Commentary - Nothing like present

chagrinvalleytoday.com
 14 days ago

Trails seem to be a big topic in this area. Not everyone is on board. This week, a Chagrin Falls resident told Village Council that he objected to one of the parcels of land next to his house being used to create a walking trail along the Chagrin River. Mayor William Tomko told the resident that plans were still in the works and he had plenty of time to voice objections. The walking trail would go from Main Street, winding around to Bell Street park, with the historical society placing explanatory markers along the way. Sounds like planning is going forward.

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Chagrin Falls, OH
Government
Solon, OH
Government
City
Chagrin Falls, OH
City
Solon, OH
City
Pepper Pike, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village Council#Explanatory Markers#Easy To Read Maps#Address Concerns#Voice Objections#Public Hearings#Main Street#Mayor Kraus#Elected Representatives#City Hall#Official Notification#Privacy#Mayor Richard Bain#Sidewalks#Chagrin River#Bell Street Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s next mayor likely needs to win over only a small slice of the city’s nearly 400,000 residents in 2021 election

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Who’s the right choice to become the next mayor of Cleveland, a city of nearly 400,000 residents?. A relatively small group of people may decide. History tells us it will take convincing less than a fifth of the city’s residents to win enough votes. That’s because 50,000 votes likely will be more than enough to win the general election, and far fewer will be needed to advance out of what is shaping up as crowded September primary.
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Any Section 8 housing voucher expansion should have strings attached

In praising a federal demonstration project won by the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority for possible expansion of the controversial Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) (“CMHA wins $5M grant bound to change lives,” May 11), Plain Dealer columnist Leila Atassi presents only the merits for recipients, and ignores the problems it causes. In a number of cases I’m aware of, instead of voucher holders leaving behind the environment of crime, noise and decay, they inflict it on previously stable communities.
Solon, OHchagrin-falls.org

Solon Rd Closure – Week of May 17th

Village of Bentleyville will have following upcoming road closure on Solon Road. This may affect the Village of Chagrin Falls residents. On Solon Road, between Chagrin River Rd . and Liberty Rd. The westbound land will be closed, while the eastbound lane will remain open. WHEN. May 17th – 21st...
Seven Hills, OHcleveland19.com

Small community of Seven Hills sees big boom

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cars merge to one lane westbound on Rockside Road at Lombardo Center as construction has begun for a regional headquarters of Erie Bank. The project will mean about $1.5 million in payroll annually once it opens later this year. This is in addition to Meijer...
Garrettsville, OHweeklyvillager.com

James A Garfield Historical Society News

Garrettsville – The JAGHS met on April 19, 2021 for its first in-person meeting since May 18, 2020—HUZZAH! The group welcomed two new members, Tim Smith (hardly new to the area) and Linda Harring (in from Chagrin Falls). The treasury was reported to be healthy and the CD’s remain in their cozy financial institution.
Solon, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

3 councilmen unopposed for re-election, so far

So far, three City Council members up for re-election are heading to the November ballot unopposed. Solon Mayor Edward H. Kraus is also the sole candidate to have pulled a petition thus far. He is seeking his second term in office. The filing deadline for the Sept. 14 primary is...
Cuyahoga County, OHideastream.org

Nonprofit Provides Essential Home Repairs To Cuyahoga County Residents

Cleveland resident Vera English said she was worried she might have to move out of the home she’s lived in for 24 years when the furnace failed in early March. “Just a regular day and it got cold, just got really, really cold in the house,” the 65-year-old Collinwood resident said. “At first I was thinking maybe it’s just the pilot light. I had no idea how to light it because I know I’ve had people come out and light it before.”
Solon, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Continuing breaks plague waterline on Miles Road

Disruption in service and low pressure are just some of the nagging problems for Orange and Solon residents from an aging waterline on Miles Road. Members of the Orange Village administrative team plan to meet with Solon Mayor Ed Kraus and the Cleveland Division of Water to discuss the future of a 12-inch water main on Miles Road. The waterline is in Solon but breaks often impact Orange residents.
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Council terms among proposed Chagrin Falls charter changes

Under the chairmanship of John Mitchell, the five-member Chagrin Falls Charter Review Commission met for their final session on May 6 to review their work and the two changes recommended for Village Council’s approval. This week, Mr. Mitchell sent written summaries of each recommendation to council and members of the...
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

News briefs - 05/12/2021

The recent, temporary display of plastic flamingos in Triangle Park publicizing a Chagrin Falls Schools Music Lovers fundraiser gave notice to a problem the village didn’t know it had. It was the flamingos that stepped over the line and brought to the attention of the Village of Chagrin Falls Parks...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Progress on internet access for Clevelanders and dog-training therapy for veterans

CHEERS ... to nonprofit wireless internet provider DigitalC, which plans to double its capacity to provide high-speed internet access to low-income areas of Cleveland by the end of this year. Peter Krouse reports that DigitalC already serves about 1,000 homes in Cleveland neighborhoods such as Buckeye-Woodhill, Central, Clark-Fulton, Fairfax, Glenville and Hough, but has the capacity to serve about three times as many homes. By adding new technology and expanding ways it links to fiber in the ground, DigitalC believes it can enhance its capacity, giving it the ability to reach about 6,000 homes by year’s end. That would be a twofold capacity leap this year. We applaud.
Solon, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

A day in the mayor’s shoes

High school students get first-hand look at daily happenings in City Hall. Solon High School Senior Nigel Gore has his sights set on a career in politics. Fellow classmate Corey Goodman will major in political science this fall. Both students got a close-up view of those career paths, shadowing Solon Mayor Edward H. Kraus and learning the ins and outs of local government.
Cuyahoga County, OHCleveland Jewish News

Cuyahoga County offering vaccines to homebound residents

Cuyahoga County is partnering with local entities to vaccinate homebound individuals. Homebound residents include those who need the help of another person or medical equipment such as crutches, a walker or a wheelchair to leave their home, or their medical provider believes that their health or illness could get worse if they leave their home so they typically do not leave home.
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Chagrin chamber director looks back on years of growth in valley

Having been the spearhead of countless small business-boosting benefits, Executive Director Molly Gebler of the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce is stepping down from her leadership role and taking her energy to new heights. Taking over as interim executive director is Jessica Debeljak, the current executive assistant of the chamber....