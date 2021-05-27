Commentary - Nothing like present

Trails seem to be a big topic in this area. Not everyone is on board. This week, a Chagrin Falls resident told Village Council that he objected to one of the parcels of land next to his house being used to create a walking trail along the Chagrin River. Mayor William Tomko told the resident that plans were still in the works and he had plenty of time to voice objections. The walking trail would go from Main Street, winding around to Bell Street park, with the historical society placing explanatory markers along the way. Sounds like planning is going forward.