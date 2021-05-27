Cancel
Chicago, IL

Things to do at museums in Chicago

Chicago Sun-Times
 6 days ago
Welcome to our guide of events and entertainment in Chicago at our city’s best museums and galleries. Bookmark this page and check back for updates on the latest activities. What: A magnificent stained glass window made by Tiffany Studios in 1917 is now on permanent display at the Art Institute. The Hartwell Memorial Window, attributed to Agnes F. Northrop, Tiffany’s leading landscape window designer, was originally commissioned for a church as the gift of Mary L. Hartwell in memory of her husband Frederick W. Hartwell. It consists of 48 different panels, and is a scenic view of Mount Chocorua, a peak in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. The window, located near the museum’s entrance, is one of the most ambitious landscape window projects produced by Tiffany. Museum admission: $14-$25.

