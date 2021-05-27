Cancel
Paddling pools for dogs boost Pets at Home sales

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePets at Home's full-year retail sales have topped £1bn for the first time as animal lovers spend more money on the "humanisation" of their pets, including paddling pools for dogs. The retailer said pet ownership had grown by 8% over the last year as Covid forced more people to work...

www.bbc.com
Person
Peter Pritchard
