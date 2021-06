A movie about a normal couple that find themselves at the center of a murder mystery tops the DVD releases for the week of June 8. "The Lovebirds": Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star as Leilani and Jibran, a couple on the rocks after years of dating who have their lives upended while driving one day. Their car is commandeered and used to commit a vehicular homicide, setting them on a dangerous journey to clear their names of the murder.