Remember when Gordon Ramsay was spotted in Trenton back in September? Well cameras were rolling while he was visiting Maine. We'll see what he was up to soon. It will be an episode featuring iconic Maine delicacies. Back in September, cameras were rolling for a new episode of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted on the National Geographic Channel. We were tipped off to his visit when Big Cat's Catering & Bartending in Trenton posted photos of superstar chef and TV personality. At the time it was unknown what Ramsay was up to while visiting Maine.