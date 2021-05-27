Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

5 things to know for May 27: San Jose, Covid-19, policing, China, climate

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of pandemic restrictions, a US cruise line is set to sail once again starting next month. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. Nine people are dead after a gunman opened fire yesterday morning at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose, California. The shooter, a VTA employee, is also dead, and police believe he took his own life. The shooting happened as the night and morning shifts overlapped and rail activity was starting up for the day. No motive has been released, but San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said “the victims and all the colleagues knew the shooter well.” This is not the first time the pandemic’s essential workers have been at the center of such a tragedy, following shootings last month at an Indianapolis FedEx facility and in March at a Colorado grocery. President Biden yesterday urged Congress to “take immediate action” on gun legislation, saying, simply, “Enough.”

kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Health
City
San Jose, CA
State
Colorado State
San Jose, CA
Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
Person
Eric Carle
Person
Emmy Rossum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Religious Climate#Government Relations#Vta#Congress#Coronavirus#Democrats#The George Floyd Justice#Republican#Exxonmobil#Dutch#Royal Dutch Shell#Climate Climate Activists#Policing Act#Global Climate Goals#San Jose Shooting#Police Reform Legislation#Us China Trade Talks#Chinese Leaders#Law Enforcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Mental HealthHuffingtonPost

5 New Things We Learned About COVID-19 In May 2021

It’s understandable, given the massive scale of the pandemic. Right now, more than 170 million cases have been confirmed around the world. And even a year-plus into the pandemic, the virus and ways to address it are still relatively new to the medical world, so researchers are learning as they go.
Travelmanisteenews.com

China re-imposes travel curbs on province after virus cases

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday re-imposed anti-coronavirus travel controls on its southern province of Guangdong, announcing anyone leaving the populous region must be tested for the virus following a spike in infections that has alarmed authorities. Guangdong, which borders Hong Kong, recorded 20 new confirmed cases, all contracted locally,...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Q&A: What San Jose businesses need to know about masks, COVID vaccines and social distancing

Differences between local and national COVID regulations are causing confusion and placing the burden of enforcement on businesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks or social distance “in any setting.” But in Santa Clara County, everyone is still required to wear masks... The post Q&A: What San Jose businesses need to know about masks, COVID vaccines and social distancing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAWatertown Public Opinion

San Jose shooting, Capitol riot commission, 'Friends' reunion: 5 things to know Thursday

Vigil planned after San Jose mass shooting leaves at least eight dead. Officials are continuing to gather information Thursday after a gunman opened fire at a light rail yard in San Jose, California, killing at least eight people. Police spokesman Russell Davis said the shooter, a rail yard employee, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He said that other employees were among the victims. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said bomb dogs alerted officers to the presence of explosives on the scene and a bomb squad was clearing buildings with a robot. "There are many, many components that we're continuing to discover," Smith said. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Twitter that a vigil honoring the victims would take place at City Hall Plaza at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday.
San Jose, CAWJCL

What we know about the San Jose shooting victims

The shooting at a San Jose rail yard on Wednesday took place in two buildings and killed nine employees who had been bus and light rail operators, mechanics, linemen and an assistant superintendent over the course of their careers. Their ages ranged from 29 to 63. One had worked for the Valley Transportation Authority since 1999.
San Jose, CACNBC

Is Google's San Jose mega-campus a good thing for the local economy?

Google this week won approval for a massive new campus in San Jose, California, which is less than an hour from its Silicon Valley headquarters. The new campus will have both residential and office space, and should blend into the downtown. Is Google leading the way to the future of work in cities? CNBC's Jon Fortt weighs in on both sides of the argument.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

China administered 483.34 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 21

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China carried out about 16.6 million COVID-19 vaccinations on May 21, bringing the total number of doses administered to 483.34 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Saturday. (Reporting by Yilei Sun, Zhang Yan, Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

10 things you need to know today: May 19, 2021

1. India reports 4,529 COVID-19 deaths in one day, a global record. India on Wednesday confirmed 4,529 COVID-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours, the highest single-day death toll reported by any country in the pandemic. The previous record was set in the United States in January, when 4,468 people died in one day. India's new coronavirus cases have been falling. The country reported 267,000 new cases on Tuesday, down from a peak above 400,000. Many public health experts say it is likely that the true pandemic toll is higher in the country of 1.4 billion people. Infections have slowed in New Delhi, Mumbai, and other urban centers, thanks partly to lockdowns, but the virus has been spreading unchecked in the countryside, where testing is limited and underfunded medical facilities are already overwhelmed. [The New York Times, The Washington Post]
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

China says US leaders are ‘full of lies and disinformation’ after Pelosi called for ‘diplomatic’ Olympic boycott

China's foreign ministry spokesman accused U.S. leaders of promoting "disinformation" after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a "diplomatic boycott" of 2022's Olympics. The California Democrat called for the boycott of Beijing's Winter Games “in light of a genocide.” Pelosi made the plea Tuesday during a joint hearing before the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission and Congressional-Executive Commission on China.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

China warns US it will be defeated in war

Beijing [China], May 15 (ANI): Amid tensions in the South China Sea and over Taiwan, China has issued a warning that the US will be defeated if the two superpowers go to war. Citing Global Times editorial piece, Express.co.uk reported that the threat is in response to joint military drills carried out by the US. The US joined drills with Japan, Australia and France this week in a show of force against Beijing.