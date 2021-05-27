Levash family feels hopeful

During the month of May, the Milton Public Library continues to offer fun virtual programming for adults and families. In the month of May, the Milton Public Library is hosting some enjoyable virtual programming for adults and families. On Tuesday, 5/4 starting at 6:30 PM, professional recruiter and career coach Gary Gekow returns with a valuable class on how to make your resume the best it can be. This will be a Zoom employment workshop where we discuss resume writing in general, including – but not limited to – applicant tracking systems, keyword search techniques, content review, formatting choices, and a variety of best practices. We will also discuss both chronological and functional resume styles. Mr. Gekow has 30 years in the recruiting and employment industry in New England, and advance registration is required at our website. Then on Thursday, 5/6 at 7 PM, the Celebrity Book Club with Sally Lawler and Sara Truog resumes to discuss the book Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan, recommend by Colin Jost. Please join them for a fun discussion and don’t forget to register in advance.