Milton, MA

Levash family feels hopeful

By Elaine Cushman Carroll Milton Times staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Editor’s note: One in an occasional series following several Milton families as they cope with schooling and life during COVID-19) Third grader Gabby Levash was upbeat on a recent sunny afternoon as she walked up the steps to her family’s home on Brush HIll Road. The reason was she had...

Milton, MAmiltontimes.com

Youth group organizes for change

Celebrating Mental Health Month throughout May, Milton Youth Advocates for Change (MYAC) has joined forces with Our Minds Matter, a national non-profit organization dedicated to improving mental health and ending teen suicide. Together, they formed a club open to all local teens called Milton Minds Matter (MMM), which will hold...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Milton, MAmiltontimes.com

Gathering to bring hope in pandemic set for May 16

A chance to give voice to the losses Milton has endured during this past pandemic year will be combined with messages of healing and hope in a community-wide celebration scheduled for May 16 at 3 p.m. The Milton Interfaith Clergy Association (MICA) is sponsoring this “Commemorating Our Journey through COVID-19”...
Milton, MAPatriot Ledger

Memory care center proposed for hospital land in Milton

MILTON — A Burlington company has proposed building a 70-unit memory care center adjacent to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Milton. The Northbridge Companies, a privately-owned company which specializes in senior housing and operates 18 developments around New England, would run the complex under its Avita brand. There are five such complexes in the Avita group, including ones in Needham and Newburyport, providing services for residents with dementia and memory loss.
Plymouth, MABoston Globe

The newly refurbished Plymouth center puts art in the picture

After completing its “Elevate the Arts” expansion and refurbishment project, Plymouth Center for the Arts is holding its annual juried Fine Art of Photography Exhibition on the walls of the updated building. The North Street center is open to the public after the completion of a project that includes a...
Milton, MAmiltontimes.com

Milton Moms: Patti Dobrindt keeps on the move

Among the best moments of being a mother for Patti Dobrindt is when one of her four children is about to start a competition and stops to scan the spectators to find her just so they can meet her eyes for a second or two. Among the not-so-good moments was...
Milton, MAmiltonscene.com

Healing Racial Trauma: Self-Care for Mind, Body and Spirit workshop to take place May 12

Healing Racial Trauma: Self-Care for Mind, Body and Spirit workshop to take place May 12. presented by Pierce Middle School Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. Early in the winter, the Pierce diversity, equity and inclusion committee held several “family forums” as opportunities to bring parents and guardians together around their children’s experiences with school up to that point in the school year. Lots of gratitude was shared for all of the time and care that the district has put into creating high quality learning experiences for students especially in the face of all of the challenges that have been encountered.
Milton, MANewswise

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Milton awarded an ‘A’ for patient safety by The Leapfrog Group

Newswise — Milton, Mass. – Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Milton (BID Milton) has earned an “A” grade for its continued commitment to patient safety in the Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. The ratings signify how well hospitals protect patients from preventable harm, including medical errors, injuries and infections within the hospital.
Milton, MAmiltonscene.com

Milton Council on Aging to launch Discovery Center for Civic Engagement

Milton Council on Aging to launch Discovery Center for Civic Engagement. We are excited to announce the Milton Council on Aging has been selected to partner with The Discovery Center for Civic Engagement as a host site in Massachusetts. After building careers and/or raising families, many people at midlife are...
Milton, MAmiltonscene.com

During the month of May, the Milton Public Library continues to offer fun virtual programming for adults and families

During the month of May, the Milton Public Library continues to offer fun virtual programming for adults and families. In the month of May, the Milton Public Library is hosting some enjoyable virtual programming for adults and families. On Tuesday, 5/4 starting at 6:30 PM, professional recruiter and career coach Gary Gekow returns with a valuable class on how to make your resume the best it can be. This will be a Zoom employment workshop where we discuss resume writing in general, including – but not limited to – applicant tracking systems, keyword search techniques, content review, formatting choices, and a variety of best practices. We will also discuss both chronological and functional resume styles. Mr. Gekow has 30 years in the recruiting and employment industry in New England, and advance registration is required at our website. Then on Thursday, 5/6 at 7 PM, the Celebrity Book Club with Sally Lawler and Sara Truog resumes to discuss the book Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan, recommend by Colin Jost. Please join them for a fun discussion and don’t forget to register in advance.
Milton, MAmilton.edu

Original Student Performance Explores The Things We Keep

The objects, photos, people, and places we choose to hold dear can help us keep memories alive and anchor us in our identities, students in Project Story: Narrative Journalism and Performance demonstrated last week. Four students, Jack Burton ’22, Tanisha Dunac ’21, Amelia Solomon ’23, and Nate Stewart ’21, narrated...