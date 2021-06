Those Beats Studio Buds we heard about last week courtesy of some iOS code are moving closer to a launch. And now there are regulatory filings to prove it. Documents spotted by MyHealthyApple reveal Apple has received FCC approval for its new wireless earbuds, which sound a lot like a Beats-branded version of the AirPods, based on previous reports. There's no new information on the Beats Studio Buds in the FCC documents, but it is the surest sign yet that a release is imminent.