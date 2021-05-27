Cancel
Electronics

Beats Studio Buds spotted in the ears of LeBron James

gsmarena.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know Apple is working on a new pair of Beats Studio Buds. We even saw their design leak in official renders uncovered in iOS 14.6 but now we have actual images of the earbuds sitting in the ears of LeBron James. LeBron James wearing Beats Studio Buds. The basketball...

www.gsmarena.com
Person
Lebron James
#Nba Playoffs#Design Studio#Game Design#The Studio Buds#Nba#Beats Studio Buds#Pictures#Feature#Actual Images#Spotted
Related
NBAHoopsHype

LeBron James Health

Mike Trudell: Kuz on any concern about LeBron: “No. He knows himself, he knows his body better than anyone. I don’t really care if he comes back and he plays, Indiana, Pelicans (and shoots 45 times to get a rhythm) … We’re not worried about no chemistry issues because of the way he plays.”
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James says Stephen Curry is the clear MVP

Let’s just get this out of the way: Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is going to win the 2020-21 NBA Most Valuable Player award. It’s not going to be Joel Embiid, it’s not going to be Stephen Curry, and it’s not going to be LeBron James, or any of the other contenders from various portions of the season.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

LeBron James, Lakers outlast Warriors

LeBron James showed up when his team needed him the most. The 36-year-old superstar finished with a triple-double, posting 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA’s Play-in tournament. James buried the game winner with 58 seconds left --...
NBAFOX Sports

Should LeBron James' Lakers fear Stephen Curry and the Warriors in play-in?

The two hottest teams in the NBA's Western Conference are headed on a collision course Wednesday. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers ⁠— winners of five straight games ⁠— will duke it out with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors ⁠— winners of six straight ⁠— for the West's No. 7 seed in the NBA's new play-in tournament.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Report: LeBron James violated COVID-19 protocol

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James violated the NBA's health and safety protocols when he attended a promotional event this week, according to ESPN. The event, an outdoor photo shoot for a tequila brand James has an interest in, came before Wednesday's 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors in a play-in game.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA's MVP award. James' flattery comes ahead of Wednesday's matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry's Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA's Play-In Tournament. Just look at what he's done this year," James told reporters after the Lakers' win Sunday over New Orelans to secure No.
NBANew York Post

LeBron James sends strong message to his critics: ‘huh??’

Warriors star Steph Curry may have notched the NBA’s scoring title on Sunday, but LeBron James wants some recognition, too. James’ 25 points in the Lakers’ 110-98 regular-season-finale win over the Pelicans on Sunday earned him his 17th straight season averaging 25 points a game, an NBA record. The 36-year-old...
NBAsobrosnetwork.com

LeBron James Hit an Unreal Three to Beat the Warriors; NBA’s Play-in Tournament Is a Lot of Fun

I have to admit – maybe I’m just an old curmudgeon, but when plans to have a play-in tournament in the NBA surfaced, I shook my fist as hard as I could at the sky. How the hell are you going to run a postseason that features two thirds of the league? Blasphemy. That’s not rewarding the teams who put in the work! 10 teams?!?! Are ya kiddin’ me?!?! But, then the play-in tournament started, and I have to concede that it’s actually fun as hell. Last night was a fun night for basketball – the Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs in a game that felt like an old school physical slugfest. Then, a Los Angeles Lakers team that is just finding its footing after being ravaged by injury pretty much all season hosted a scrappy Golden State Warriors team. It looked like the Warriors were going to run away with it as the Lakers were struggling to really jell. But, in the clutch moments of the game, as he’s prone to do, LeBron James took over and hit an unreal shot that would end up winning the game for the Lakers and earning them the #7 seed.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: LeBron James Reacts To Another 25 PPG Season

Basketball has always come easy for LeBron James. Even in what some considered a down season for the NBA superstar, No. 23 accomplished another major feat this year. With the NBA’s regular season finally in the books, fans and analysts are pouring over the stats to see how various basketball stars compare. Believe it or not, James is yet again among the NBA’s best scorers.
NBAYardbarker

LeBron James: ‘I don’t look at our seeding’

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their regular season on a high note. The Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 110-98 in New Orleans and LeBron James looked to be in “Playoff LeBron” mode. LBJ was getting buckeye, dishing out assists, and even hitting the glass; James scored 25 points and...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Tweaked’ Ankle In Win Over Pelicans But Will Be ‘Fine’

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers’ chances to repeat as NBA champions hinge on their health as they were snakebitten by the injury bug during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers saw LeBron James and Anthony Davis miss extended time due to ankle and calf/Achilles injuries, respectively, and the team predictably struggled with their two superstars out. Davis returned after over two months off and began to resemble himself in Los Angeles’ final five games or so, while James came back with two games remaining left in the season.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ troubling ankle outlook ahead of playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James rolled his ankle in the final game of the NBA regular season, and it might be an issue in the playoffs. Sports injury expert Dr. Brian Sutterer told Ethan Strauss of The Athletic he is concerned about the durability of James’ ankle because of how he rolled it against the New Orleans Pelicans this weekend: