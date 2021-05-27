Beats Studio Buds spotted in the ears of LeBron James

I have to admit – maybe I’m just an old curmudgeon, but when plans to have a play-in tournament in the NBA surfaced, I shook my fist as hard as I could at the sky. How the hell are you going to run a postseason that features two thirds of the league? Blasphemy. That’s not rewarding the teams who put in the work! 10 teams?!?! Are ya kiddin’ me?!?! But, then the play-in tournament started, and I have to concede that it’s actually fun as hell. Last night was a fun night for basketball – the Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs in a game that felt like an old school physical slugfest. Then, a Los Angeles Lakers team that is just finding its footing after being ravaged by injury pretty much all season hosted a scrappy Golden State Warriors team. It looked like the Warriors were going to run away with it as the Lakers were struggling to really jell. But, in the clutch moments of the game, as he’s prone to do, LeBron James took over and hit an unreal shot that would end up winning the game for the Lakers and earning them the #7 seed.