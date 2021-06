Despite being the quietest of Mother Miranda’s lords in Resident Evil Village, there is actually a lot more to Donna Beneviento than meets the eye. Following the release of Resident Evil Village earlier this month, there has been a lot of focus on Mother Miranda and her four lords, along with Ethan Winters’ amazing regenerative abilities. But, while Lady Dimitrescu took the internet by storm ahead of Resident Evil Village’s release, she actually turned out to be one of the less foreboding bosses players face as they guide Ethan through the cursed village. Karl Heisenberg has been labelled as the strongest of the four lords, however the most haunting and terror-inducing of them all is easily Donna Beneviento.