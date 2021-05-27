New PlayStation 5 Model CFI-1015A Appears to Have Been Spotted Via Homologation Document
A new PlayStation 5 model seems to have been spotted through an official Homologation document from Peru. The document was spotted by eagle-eyed Twitter user @_akatama_ just now. The new PS5 model, model CFI-1015A, is being mentioned in an application filed last month for a new wireless communication module, module M20DAL1, inside the console. Sony filed the application on the 26th of April and the application was registered some days ago on May 23rd.wccftech.com