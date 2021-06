The iPhone 13 lineup is just months away, and we’re counting down the days before Apple unveils its most powerful iPhones yet. And although that’s something Apple says about every new iPhone it makes, this phrase might have a new meaning this year. There are a lot of rumors and speculations about what the next iPhone might bring. From a smaller notch to a thicker body and even going portless, there’s a lot on the table – but if the rumors we’ll discuss today are true, then Apple will truly make the most powerful smartphone yet. Continue reading to browse six new features and changes that may be coming to the iPhone 13.