New PS5 Model CFI-1115A Has Been Listed On Wireless Module Specs
A listing for a new PS5 model, known as CFI-1115A, has been spotted in the specifications for the latest wireless communicate module by Sony Interactive Entertainment. While there’s little details available at this point, we’ve already heard murmurs that Sony would begin production on a new PS5 model in 2022, so this could very well be it. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that this is unlikely to be a proper overhaul such as a Slim version, and instead will merely see adjustments to the console’s innards.www.psu.com