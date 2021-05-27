Nintendo Switch Pro could be in your hands much sooner than you'd think

Gamers have been patiently waiting for new information on Elden Ring since it was first announced at E3 2019, and it looks like an end might finally be in sight. In a thread about FromSoftware titles on ResetEra, insider Omnipotent seems to be teasing a reveal related to Elden Ring. On Sunday, the poster cryptically posted an image of a car mirror with the familiar "Objects in mirror are closer than they appear" wording. The car coming up on its side features the words "Humanity Restored," and the Elden Ring logo can be seen in the distance. The poster went on to say that they had the image specifically commissioned, and the wording in the post is "very much deliberate."