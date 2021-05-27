Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Pro could be in your hands much sooner than you'd think

By Adam Vjestica
TechRadar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo Switch Pro could release as soon as September and is tipped to be revealed before this year’s E3 event, which takes place on June 12 to June 15. Bloomberg said that sources familiar with the matter believe that Nintendo is ready to release its upgraded replacement for the four-year old Switch, and that it will likely be priced higher than the original, which cost $299 / £279 / AU$469.95. The current Switch will be phased out over time.

www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo 3ds#Nintendo Games#Console Games#E3#Nintendo Switch Pro#Bloomberg#The Current Switch#Nintendo Switch Lite#Oled#Universal Display Corp#Xl#The Nintendo Switch#Mario Kart 8 Deluxe#K Tv#New Switch#Switch Games#Nintendo Announcements#Hardware#Accurate New Screen#4k Resolution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
SONY
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gameshackernoon.com

Tony Hawk Nintendo Switch: Pro Skater 1+2 Arriving June

The Tony Hawk skating series is a beloved gaming franchise that was close to many people’s hearts. But it seemed that the franchise’s latest releases couldn’t hit the heights of its predecessors, at least until Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. A remaster of the first two games in the franchise,...
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Can’t wait for Nintendo Switch Pro? Onexplayer handheld PC is the answer

The Nintendo Switch has stolen all the headlines when it comes to handheld gaming in recent years – so much so that at times it seems its only rival is that of its rumored upcoming successor, the Nintendo Switch Pro. But there’s a small army of handheld PCs rising through the ranks, ready to challenge the Nintendo Switch’s portable dominance, with all the flexibility that PC gaming comes with. The Onexplayer is one such upstart, and makes the best case yet for bringing PC gaming to the palm of your hands.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Nintendo Switch Pro Leak on Amazon Mexico Website

Has this leak just confirmed the Nintendo Switch Pro announcement will be soon?. The Switch has been an overwhelming success for Nintendo, but it is getting a bit old now, having come out back in 2017. Therefore, it makes sense that Nintendo would release an upgraded version of the Switch in the near future.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Nintendo Switch “Pro” release tipped by Halloween

The next Nintendo Switch was tipped for release in the year 2021, complete with a higher price and replacement plans for the original. The Nintendo Switch Lite is tipped to remain available at the same time as the new Nintendo Switch, while the original device is planned for retirement over an extended period of time.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Super Nintendo Switch Pro 4K to be revealed before E3 2021?

New details about the purported Switch Pro have emerged in the grapevine. As reported by Bloomberg, Nintendo will like announce the Super Nintendo Switch Pro (name not final) before the E3 2021 conference this June. The new version of the Switch console reportedly will have a 4K OLED screen and a new Nvidia Graphics card that will allow it to display 4K on TVs while docked. We’ve gathered all the Switch Pro rumors in a single article before here.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

If the Switch Pro’s official name isn’t the Super Nintendo Switch I’ll never trust Nintendo again

As a games writer, console names are incredibly important to me. I’ve got to type whatever a company ends up callings its hardware tens of thousands of times, so it’s something I take an interest in. With rumors of an impending “Switch Pro,” I have to wonder what route Nintendo will take. Since it’s almost assuredly a midlife refresh and not an entirely new console, “Super Nintendo Switch” is the most obvious name, and if Nintendo doesn’t go with it, I’m not sure I can handle it.
Video GamesIGN

The Next PS5 India Restock Date Is Sooner Than You Think

Following PS5 India restocks for June 7 delivery selling out in mere seconds, Sony has no plans of slowing down. Sources tell IGN India that another restock is planned for June itself — this would be the first time the PS5 is made available in India twice in the same month. This is likely buoyed by this restock selling out and strong sales earlier in the month in addition to renewed competition from Microsoft with the Xbox Series S, sources say.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Rumor: Switch Pro to be announced by Nintendo ‘today or tomorrow’

Nintendo may reveal its long-rumored Switch Pro console this week, a notable leaker has teased. This would see the console being announced by Nintendo before E3 2021 in June. Emily Rogers, who goes by @ArcadeGirl64, has shared information regarding the Switch Pro that has matched Bloomberg’s own reporting about the console. In a tweet this morning, the Nintendo World Report contributor responded to a Twitter user’s “gut feeling” that a Switch Pro announcement would take place “tomorrow/later today” with a “shh” emoji, suggesting that this assumption was correct.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

New reports say Nintendo Switch ‘Pro’ model could release as early as September

The rumored Nintendo Switch Pro model might be released as early as September, with plans to begin production as soon as July. An announcement is likely coming before or during the company’s E3 2021 presentation, according to new reports from Bloomberg. Suppliers told Bloomberg that the new console would be priced higher than the original Switch’s $299 release point due to the upgraded components’ higher cost and other factors. The article wrote that the new model would continue to be sold alongside the Switch Lite, priced at $199, while the original model will be phased out over time.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Report: Nintendo Switch Pro may be out in September, priced above $299

Bloomberg is still rolling with Nintendo Switch Pro rumors and reports, this time dropping a pretty big one: the new, more powerful console may be released as soon as September. Additionally, it is likely to cost more than the current Switch model’s $299 price tag, will begin assembly as soon as July, and may even be revealed ahead of E3 so that publishers can showcase all of their in-development Switch games.
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

Upgraded Nintendo Switch could be released soon but fans should expect a higher introductory price for the next-gen "Pro" console

An article from Bloomberg has shared some information about the new Nintendo Switch that many believe will be delighting fans at some point in 2021. The report agrees that an upgraded console should make an appearance this year, arguably earlier than many thought. It’s possible the next-gen Switch could be announced before E3 (June 12-15) with parts being shipped for assembly in July. Bloomberg opines that this could lead to a release for the upgraded Nintendo Switch at some point in September, when it would be sold alongside the Nintendo Switch Lite.
Video GamesSamMobile

Samsung will provide a big upgrade for the Nintendo Switch Pro

It’s been four years since the Nintendo Switch has been on the market. It has proven to be one of Nintendo’s best-selling consoles. So it goes without saying that a lot of people are looking forward to its successor. Reports suggest that the successor will be called the Nintendo Switch...
Video GamesComicBook

Elden Ring Reveal May Be Sooner Than You Think

Gamers have been patiently waiting for new information on Elden Ring since it was first announced at E3 2019, and it looks like an end might finally be in sight. In a thread about FromSoftware titles on ResetEra, insider Omnipotent seems to be teasing a reveal related to Elden Ring. On Sunday, the poster cryptically posted an image of a car mirror with the familiar "Objects in mirror are closer than they appear" wording. The car coming up on its side features the words "Humanity Restored," and the Elden Ring logo can be seen in the distance. The poster went on to say that they had the image specifically commissioned, and the wording in the post is "very much deliberate."
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Let’s speculate wildly about the Nintendo Switch Pro

Hi guys! It’s May! And that means three things. One, it’s almost June. Two, it’s definitely no longer April. And three, we can shoot random speculation about the Nintendo Switch Pro into the air again because it’s been a month and the world is a nightmare so why not. Two...