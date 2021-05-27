Cancel
OLED Nintendo Switch could be announced in next two weeks

By What Hi-Fi?
whathifi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo could announce its OLED Switch console in the next couple of weeks. Sources have told Bloomberg that the portable games console could be unveiled ahead of the E3 gaming conference which kicks off on 12th June. Assembly is planned to start in July, with the console going on sale...

www.whathifi.com
