Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

U.S. announces new security directives for pipelines after hack

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The Department of Homeland Security issued a new security directive for pipeline owners and operators on Thursday after a hack of the Colonial Pipeline disrupted fuel supplies in the southeastern United States for days this month.

“The recent ransomware attack on a major petroleum pipeline demonstrates that the cybersecurity of pipeline systems is critical to our homeland security,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Directives#U S#Petroleum#Dhs#United States#The Colonial Pipeline#Pipeline Systems#Pipeline Owners#Operators#Secretary#Ransomware#Fuel Supplies#Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
AgricultureRadio Keokuk

Statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on JBS USA Ransomware Attack

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 — As noted earlier today by the White House, USDA is aware of the ransomware attack against JBS, which is affecting the company’s operations, including its facilities in the United States. USDA continues to work closely with the White House, Department of Homeland Security, JBS USA and others to monitor this situation closely and offer help and assistance to mitigate any potential supply or price issues.
Energy Industrydailyenergyinsider.com

American Gas Association backs new TSA regulations for pipeline security

The American Gas Association (AGA) has expressed its support for new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) regulations for pipeline cybersecurity. The TSA’s Security Directive states that pipeline operators must alert the government of cyber incidents. “We support the intent of the recently issued Pipeline Security Directive. TSA is headed in the...
IndustryTechRepublic

Homeland Security unveils new cybersecurity requirements for pipeline operators

Owners and operators will have to identify any gaps in their security and report new incidents to key federal agencies because of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack. In the wake of the ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has revealed new requirements aimed at all pipeline owners and operators in the U.S. Announced by DHS' Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Thursday, the security directives are designed to better detect and combat cyber threats against companies in the pipeline industry.
Energy Industrynsjonline.com

US pipelines ordered to increase cyber defenses after hack

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. pipeline operators will be required for the first time to conduct a cybersecurity assessment under a Biden administration directive in response to the ransomware hack that disrupted gas supplies in several states this month. The Transportation Security Administration directive released Thursday also requires that pipeline owners...
Energy Industrykfgo.com

U.S. to require energy pipelines report computer hacks or face fines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Energy pipeline companies will have to report cybersecurity incidents to the U.S. government under a new directive that will be announced by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Thursday, senior government officials said. The officials, who asked to remain unidentified, said the directive will impose fines on...
IndustryPosted by
Axios

DHS issues new cyber requirements for pipelines following Colonial hack

A new directive will require pipeline operators to report confirmed and potential cybersecurity incidents to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday. Why it matters: It's the first set of new regulations for the pipeline industry since the Colonial hack, which hampered part of...
Energy Industrybloomberglaw.com

U.S. Pipeline Operators Are Told About Changes Coming After Hack

The Biden administration has begun briefing pipeline operators about new cybersecurity mandates it will impose in response to the ransomware attack that temporarily shut the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline, according to a person familiar with the matter. The. Department of Homeland Security. division in charge of pipeline security briefed stakeholders...
IndustryCNET

Colonial Pipeline, post-hack: US issues new cybersecurity regulations

The US Department of Homeland Security on Thursday issued its first cybersecurity regulations for the pipeline sector following a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline that crippled fuel supplies along the East Coast earlier this month. The new security directive, issued by the DHS Transportation Security Administration, will require critical pipeline companies to report confirmed and potential cyberattacks to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Energy Industrybloomberglaw.com

Biden Advancing New Cyber Rules for Pipelines After Hack Attack

The Biden administration is moving forward with mandatory cybersecurity requirements for pipelines, according to a person briefed on the plans, following the ransomware attack earlier this month that paralyzed the biggest fuel pipeline in the nation. Pipeline operators would be required for the first time to report certain cyberattacks to...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. to boost pipeline cyber protections in wake of Colonial hack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is working with pipeline companies to strengthen protections against cyberattacks following the Colonial Pipeline hack, with announcements of actions planned in coming days, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Tuesday. A ransomware attack forced Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas to New Jersey,...
IndustryKodiak Daily Mirror

Pipeline hack exposed U.S. cyber risks

The Colonial Pipeline hack revealed cyber risks that President Biden seeks to address with the nation’s first cybersecurity review board, modeled after the National Transportation Safety Board. “It’s a good start,” said Roger Nebel, a cybersecurity instructor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. “But congressional action also is needed,” said...
Industrywdet.org

Rep. Slotkin Warns of Vulnerability to Cyberattacks After Colonial Pipeline Hack

Slotkin says the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack that shut down a major gas line exposes the weaknesses in our infrastructure. National security experts say the recent hack affecting a major U.S. pipeline is just one in a wave of recent cyberattacks. Earlier this month, a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline shut down a major gas line that carries fuel to millions from Texas to New York. This shutdown sparked panic buying and price gouging along the East Coast.
Energy IndustryDuluth News Tribune

Colonial Pipeline hit by network outage just days after hack shutdown

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline is having network issues preventing shippers from planning upcoming shipments of fuel, the company said on Tuesday, just after the system reopened after a week-long ransomware attack. Last week's closure of the 5,500-mile (8,900-km) system was the most disruptive cyberattack on record,...
Fraud CrimesAgriculture Online

U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia

CHICAGO/ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 1 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that Brazil's JBS SA has informed the U.S. government that a ransomware attack against the company that has disrupted meat production in North America and Australia originated from a criminal organization likely based in Russia. JBS...
Industrydeseret.com

Colonial Pipeline confirms it paid $4.4 million ransom after being hacked

The chief executive of Colonial Pipeline has confirmed that the company paid a $4.4 million ransom to hackers earlier this month, saying the decision was important to America’s infrastructure. The ransom was paid after hackers installed a ransomware program on Colonial Pipeline’s networking, forcing the massive East Coast petroleum supplier...