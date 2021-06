From timber cohousing to privatised public space, here are 12 highlights of what’s on show this year, responding to the theme: How will we live together?. Apart from a select few (you know who you are), most of us were not able to be in Venice this year for the opening of the 17th International Architecture Exhibition (delayed from 2020). So I have done the legwork to scout out what’s on show and some of the highlights. But first, an overview.