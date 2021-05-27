The Anatomy of Dame Time
Damian Lillard always will remember his first game-winning shot, largely because the play resulted in a loss. Seventeen years ago, with his Oakland AAU team down two, the 13-year-old Lillard rose up and nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The moment was charged with so much energy that Lillard ripped his jersey off in celebration. AAU rules stipulate that if a player removes his jersey within the confines of the playing area, it’s a technical foul and the opposing team gets two free throws. Lillard’s coach ran onto the court yelling for Lillard to put his jersey back on. But it was too late.www.theringer.com