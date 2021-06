The entire Star Wars Skywalker saga rests on the shoulders of Anakin Skywalker, and he is one of the characters who could truly be considered the main character of the saga. The prequels tell of his rise as a Jedi and then his fall to the dark side, while the originals deal with his time on the dark side and eventual redemption. He is undoubtedly one of the best and most fascinating figures in the franchise as well.