Pets of the Week

By Chico Er
Oroville Mercury-Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescription: A blonde and sable shepherd mix, Lady came to the shelter as a stray. This 1-year-old is a friendly girl and would love to find an active owner. She would be a great dog for a family with children ages 8 or older. She may be able to live with other dogs her size, but she has to meet them first. She can’t live with cats. Lady’s ideal home will be one that has time to take her on adventures, let her play with other friendly dogs and teach her about the good things the world has to offer. She may be OK in an apartment, but she is energetic and needs daily activity.

