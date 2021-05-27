SWEPCO employee achieves 50 years of service

Computer technology has changed dramatically over the past 50 years, and perhaps no one knows that better at Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) than Vera Severin. Severin, an advanced metering infrastructure coordinator within SWEPCO’s Valley District, started her career at Valley Electric Membership Cooperative (VEMCO) in 1971 working with keypunch – a data entry machine used to input everything from payroll to billing. Over the years, Severin’s role changed with emerging technology – from early IBM machines to desktop computers – and her growing set of skills moved her quickly into management to oversee key projects such as the installation of CAT 5 computer network cables, more commonly referred to as Ethernet cables, and Automated Meter Reading devices.