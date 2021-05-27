Joy installed as international Phi Beta Delta President

Erika Bonnist, of Wilton was named to the Union College chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. Bonnist is a member of the Class of 2021. Juniors and seniors of academic distinction who are candidates for the B.A. or general B.S. degree are eligible for membership in Phi Beta Kappa. Election is based on scholarship and character, with particular attention given to intellectual maturity and breadth. Union's Phi Beta Kappa chapter, Alpha of New York, was established in 1817 and is the fifth oldest in the country. Election to membership is one of the highest distinctions given for academic achievement.