Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Joy installed as international Phi Beta Delta President

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Sharon Joy, associate professor of music at Northwestern State University, was installed as the international president of Phi Beta Delta Honor Society for International Scholars this week during the 35th Annual Conference of the Phi Beta Delta. Joy has served as the Phi Beta Delta chapter president and coordinator at NSU for 11 years and has served on the international board for two years as southwest regional vice president and most recently as president-elect.

natchitochesparishjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Phi#Hebrew University#University President#Delta State University#International Education#University Education#Faculty Research#Nsu#Southwest#The University Of Houston#Palestinian#Pbd#Music And Theater Arts#Korean#Educational Oasis#Scholarship Achievement#Collaboration#Associate Professor#President Elect#International Endeavors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Watertown, NYkisswtlz.com

Finalists Chosen for Delta College Presidency

Three finalists for the presidency of Delta College have been selected and each candidate will participate in a public forum that is open to campus and community members. The candidates are Reva Curry, vice president of Instruction and Learning Services at Delta College; Michael Gavin, vice president of Learning at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Maryland; and Ty Stone, president of Jefferson Community College in Watertown, New York.
CollegesPosted by
FL Radio Group

Statesmen, Herons named Phi Beta Kappa

Earlier this month, Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious academic honor society, elected 44 new members from Hobart and William Smith Colleges into its Zeta Chapter. Fourteen of the inductees are student-athletes. Faculty and staff holding membership to the honor society select students based on their intellectual...
Lynchburg, VArandolphcollege.edu

Randolph announces 2020 Phi Beta Kappa inductees

During a special ceremony on Saturday, 10 members of the Class of 2020 were inducted into the Randolph College chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious honor society. The inductees were:. Meredith Leigh Alwine. George Darko-Boateng. Katherine Mariah Gibson. Kaitlyn Rose Hevey. Sarah Aranda Mueller. Alexandra...
Clinton, NYhamilton.edu

34 Members of the Class of 2021 Elected to Phi Beta Kappa

The Hamilton Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa recently elected 34 members of the Class of 2021: Carlie Abraham, William Andriola, Cameron Baker, Kaja Bielecka, Josephine Blatt, Sadye Bobbette, Jakeb Camel, Lindsay Canaday, Roger Danilek, Robert Dotterer, Craig Engert, Joseph Fraser, Carson Goos, Richard Huiskamp, Jiin Jeong, Amanda Johnson, Hannah Katz, and Luca Katz.
Wilton, CThamlethub.com

Wilton resident Erika Bonnist named to Phi Beta Kappa

Erika Bonnist, of Wilton was named to the Union College chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. Bonnist is a member of the Class of 2021. Juniors and seniors of academic distinction who are candidates for the B.A. or general B.S. degree are eligible for membership in Phi Beta Kappa. Election is based on scholarship and character, with particular attention given to intellectual maturity and breadth. Union's Phi Beta Kappa chapter, Alpha of New York, was established in 1817 and is the fifth oldest in the country. Election to membership is one of the highest distinctions given for academic achievement.
Boston, MABoston University

Pardee School Students Inducted Into Phi Beta Kappa

Ten graduating seniors at the Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University have been inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, America’s most prestigious academic honor society. The Phi Beta Kappa society was found in December 1776, and today there are 286 chapters at colleges and universities in the...
CollegesSmith Mountain Eagle

Phi Kappa Phi inducts seven local members

The following local students at Radford University recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. • Cecilia Perez of Glade Hill. • Joshua Maloney of Goodview. • Kylee Chitwood of Rocky Mount. • Madison...
Charlotte, NCenewschannels.com

DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc. names Heath Spivey as New President

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — NEWS: DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.™ announced today that they have appointed Heath Spivey, Manager of the Nashville Regional Office, as the new President of DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.™, effective January 1, 2022. He will be succeeding Brian Anders, who will be stepping down from his current role as President and maintaining his titles of CEO and Founder of the organization. As President, Heath will be responsible for leading the companywide growth and strategic development of DELTA |v|™ as they continue maturing as an organization.
PoliticsNashville Post

Ronald Kirkland installed as TMA president

The Tennessee Medical Association has installed an ear, nose and throat doctor from Jackson, Ronald Kirkland, as president of the professional association. Kirkland has been a member of TMA since 1983, previously serving as chair of the legislative committee, a board member of its political action committee, chair of its professional relations committee and as a delegate at the House of Delegates annual meeting.
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Delta Delta installs officers, presents award

Delta Delta chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha President Mary Anne Schneider installed new officers during a meeting May 4 in the fellowship hall at Zion Lutheran Church in Seymour. The new officers are President Stacey Brummett, Vice President Pam Vogel, Secretary Julia Aker and Treasurer Kara Abraham. Brummett’s theme for...
Athens, OHIronton Tribune

Ohio University has new president

ATHENS — The Ohio University Board of Trustees on Thursday appointed Dr. Hugh Sherman to be the 22nd president of Ohio University for a two-year term which will begin June 14. Before stepping down in January with plans to return to faculty, Dr. Sherman served as the dean of the...
Hammond, LAtheadvocate.com

SLU inducts more than 30 into Phi Kappa Phi honor society

HAMMOND — Over 30 students at Southeastern Louisiana University were recently inducted into the university’s chapter of the national honor society Phi Kappa Phi. Awards for outstanding underclass students from Southeastern’s five academic colleges were presented to: Aileigh Simmons, Hammond, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Claire Bates, St. Amant, College of Education; Eleanor Williams, Frisco, Texas, College of Business; Julia M. Caballero, Pearl River, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and Trentyn Barber, Franklinton, College of Science and Technology.
Charlotte, NCLake Charles American Press

Heath Spivey Named New President of DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.™ announced today that they have appointed Heath Spivey, Manager of the Nashville Regional Office, as the new President of DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.™, effective January 1, 2022. He will be succeeding Brian Anders, who will be stepping down from his current role as President and maintaining his titles of CEO and Founder of the organization. As President, Heath will be responsible for leading the companywide growth and strategic development of DELTA |v|™ as they continue maturing as an organization.
West Lafayette, INwbiw.com

Purdue faculty celebrated as Fulbright Scholar Award selections

WEST LAFAYETTE — Improving Alzheimer’s disease treatments, understanding how brain trauma can lead to heart dysfunction, and advancing K-12 STEM education are some of the research projects representing six Purdue University faculty who have been named U.S. Fulbright Faculty Scholars. These faculty members will teach and conduct research at respected...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Students Inducted Into Prestigious Phi Beta Kappa Honorary Society

Fifty-six students in the College of Arts and Sciences, the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs and the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications were inducted into the Syracuse University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa May 20. Phi Beta Kappa is the oldest honorary society for students in the...