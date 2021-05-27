Joy installed as international Phi Beta Delta President
Dr. Sharon Joy, associate professor of music at Northwestern State University, was installed as the international president of Phi Beta Delta Honor Society for International Scholars this week during the 35th Annual Conference of the Phi Beta Delta. Joy has served as the Phi Beta Delta chapter president and coordinator at NSU for 11 years and has served on the international board for two years as southwest regional vice president and most recently as president-elect.natchitochesparishjournal.com