When you think of Memphis, you surely think of barbecue. Teams travel from all over the United States and several different countries entered just to be a contender in the world renowned, “Memphis in May” Barbecue Cooking Contest. Teams compete in three different categories. Whole Hog, shoulder and rib. If you win at this level, you have lifelong bragging rights as a World Champion and confirmation from a panel of experts that your BBQ is indeed legit.