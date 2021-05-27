Cancel
TV Series

The New ‘Rugrats’ Is a “Thanks I Hate It” Gift for Millennials

By Claire McNear
The Ringer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy Pickles, in case you were wondering, would be in his 30s now. So would Angelica, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie, and all the other Rugrats alumni—except for those who would be even older still. You might think this is beside the point. After all, even if you were a child...

