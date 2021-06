Earlier today came the surprise announcement that original The Flash cast members Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes would be exiting the show at the end of the currently ongoing seventh season. The series has already been renewed for season eight, which has left many fans surprised by their departure after another batch of episodes have already been confirmed. Fans of The CW series took to social media to react to the news, with many lamenting that the two were one of the main reasons that they watched the show and that this news has struck them incredibly hard. Perhaps they could return though.