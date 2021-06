The major factor driving the oxy fuel combustion technology market is the rising concern for carbon dioxide emission in the atmosphere, which is also the dominant contributor to the phenomenon of climate change. Currently, fossil fuels provide most of the world's energy, and this situation is expected to persist for at least next few decades. Thus, to continue using fossil fuels in an effective and environmentally sustainable manner, near-zero emission technologies such as the oxy fuel combustion technology is being developed for demonstration and large-scale commercial deployment.