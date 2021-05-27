Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

IFs Praised for ‘Leading the Way’ in Response to Pandemic

sportspromedia.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Opening Address at the fully virtual event today (25 May) International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach reserved special praise for IFs in a timely update on preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He thanked sport’s global governing bodies for “leading the way” in having “demonstrated that sports competitions can be organised safely”, even before the international roll-out of vaccination programmes.

www.sportspromedia.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Global Health#World Health Organization#Global Development#International Development#Community Health#Japanese#Keynote Address#The United Nations#Un#Gaisf#The If Forum#Sportaccord 2021#Cest#Ifs#Public Health Risks#Vaccination Programmes#Sustainable Development#Solidarity#Special Praise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Sports
Related
Public Healthsmartcitiesworld.net

Data sharing critical to rapid response of the pandemic in Scotland

Data sharing has been critical to how Scottish local government managed the response to the Covid-19 crisis in the last 12 months, a new study finds. The report, Scottish Local Government during Covid-19: Data Needs, Capabilities, and Uses, underlines how local authorities embraced the challenge of the pandemic to embark on new collaborative and innovative developments using data to help citizens fight the pandemic.
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

Fighting corruption requires a pandemic-like response

What do corruption and the COVID-19 pandemic have in common? They both have deep and widespread repercussions for development in all countries. If appropriate curtailment measures are not taken on time, the pandemic will rage across the entire population with its impact felt by future generations. Corruption has a similar...
Worldgananoquereporter.com

G20 takes lead on managing response to COVID-19

After more than a year of a disorganized and inequitable international response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is reason to hope that the Group of 20 will play a pivotal role in bringing the global health crisis under control. At the opening session of the G20 Global Health Summit in...
Small Businessnewyorkalmanack.com

ANCA Awarded $1.2M for Pandemic Response Program

The Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) has received a combined grant award of $1.268 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) and Mastercard to develop and implement small business assistance programs in the aftermath of the COVID-19 economic crisis. ANCA will leverage the $1 million EDA...
Public HealthLiberal First

A pandemic of process does not lead to excellence

EDITOR’S NOTE — Originally posted on July 8, 2014, tuned up, and worth a second look nearly a decade later. The road to hell is paved with good intentions. No bureaucracy in public service or private enterprise ever starts out as anything but a step towards fairness and excellence. Yet, time and power jointly contrive to pollute legitimate ordering principles. Under these conditions, bureaucracy produces neither equity nor excellence. P.J. O’Rourke quipped that, “Government proposes, bureaucracy disposes. And the bureaucracy must dispose of government proposals by dumping them on us.”
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Young offenders institution's response praised

Children at a young offenders institution faced less disruption during the pandemic because leaders challenged lockdown requests. Prison inspectors said Parc had worked with public health officials in Wales to safely lift sanctions early. Some education and library services resumed on 30 March 2020 and have steadily expanded. It is...
U.S. Politicsthewealthrace.com

Michael Lewis on the US Pandemic Response: Misaligned Incentives

Michael Lewis can “untangle advanced topics like few others.” And few subjects qualify as extra advanced — or extra tragic — than the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the topic of his newest guide, The Premonition: A Pandemic Story. On the coronary heart of Lewis’s narrative is a central...
Agriculturequalityassurancemag.com

Today is World Food Safety Day 2021

GENEVA — World Food Safety Day (WFSD) aims to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism and sustainable development. This year’s theme, "Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow," stresses that production...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

United Nations: Urgent Global Action Needed to End AIDS

WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A declaration calling for urgent action to end AIDS by 2030 was approved by the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday, which pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed progress against AIDS. Under the declaration, the assembly's 193 member nations commit to efforts such...
Public Healthkottke.org

America’s Individualism and Our Poor Pandemic Response

Ed Yong writing in The Atlantic, Individualism Is Still Sabotaging the Pandemic Response:. From its founding, the United States has cultivated a national mythos around the capacity of individuals to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, ostensibly by their own merits. This particular strain of individualism, which valorizes independence and prizes personal freedom, transcends administrations. It has also repeatedly hamstrung America’s pandemic response. It explains why the U.S. focused so intensely on preserving its hospital capacity instead of on measures that would have saved people from even needing a hospital. It explains why so many Americans refused to act for the collective good, whether by masking up or isolating themselves. And it explains why the CDC, despite being the nation’s top public-health agency, issued guidelines that focused on the freedoms that vaccinated people might enjoy. The move signaled to people with the newfound privilege of immunity that they were liberated from the pandemic’s collective problem. It also hinted to those who were still vulnerable that their challenges are now theirs alone and, worse still, that their lingering risk was somehow their fault. (“If you’re not vaccinated, that, again, is taking your responsibility for your own health into your own hands,” Walensky said.)
Agricultureilri.org

Reflections on One Health and food systems approaches: Op-ed by Hung Nguyen

Hung Nguyen-Viet is the co-leader of Animal and Human Health program at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and was a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of COVID-19 in China. He recently published an op-ed about his experience--and what it means for the upcoming United Nations Food Systems Summit in The Telegraph. This is a short excerpt from that op-ed.
Industrytheaseanpost.com

WHO Urges Jab Makers To Give COVAX 50% Of Doses

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday called for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to give COVAX first refusal on new doses, or commit half of their volumes to the global jab equity scheme. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said manufacturers should turn their attention to the COVAX facility, which has struggled...
Geneva, MNkdal610.com

WHO’s Tedros says COVID-19 vaccine inequity creates ‘two-track pandemic’

GENEVA (Reuters) – Glaring COVID-19 vaccine inequality has created a “two-track pandemic” with Western countries protected and poorer nations still exposed, World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, renewing pleas for shot donations. “Increasingly, we see a two-track pandemic,” Tedros told reporters during a press conference from...
Public Healthcdc.gov

Maintaining Essential Health Services During COVID-19 in Low Resource, Non-U.S. Settings

Globally, health systems have been challenged by the overwhelming demands of the COVID-19 pandemic. Resources and staff are being diverted to test and provide treatment for people with presumed or diagnosed COVID-19, and supplies are limited. Some healthcare services are being compromised in order to meet the demands of caring for COVID-19 patients, and many people fear accessing healthcare facilities due to fear of acquiring the virus. These fears may be worsened by misinformation.1 During the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014–2015, increased morbidity and mortality in other diseases (e.g., measles, malaria, HIV/AIDS, and TB) were seen due to reduction in access to and utilization of healthcare services, and deaths from these diseases outnumbered deaths from Ebola.2 It is important to ensure continuity of essential health services in order to prevent illness and death from non-COVID-19 illnesses. This will likely require adaptations to service delivery models and settings.3,4 In addition, infection prevention and control measures to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 among patients and healthcare workers (HCW) should be integrated into all healthcare settings.5.
WorldWorld Health Organization

Countries reaffirm commitment to ending polio at launch of new eradication strategy

Today, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) will launch the Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-2026: Delivering on a Promise at a virtual event, to overcome the remaining challenges to ending polio, including setbacks caused by COVID-19. While polio cases have fallen 99.9% since 1988, polio remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) and persistent barriers to reaching every child with polio vaccines and the pandemic have contributed to an increase in polio cases. Last year, 1226 cases of all forms of polio were recorded compared to 138 in 2018.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Mastercard Foundation donating $1.3B for pandemic response in Africa

The Mastercard Foundation is donating $1.3 billion to the pandemic response in Africa. The funding, which will be deployed to the continent over the next three years, is meant to “save the lives and livelihoods of millions of people in Africa and hasten the economic recovery of the continent,” according to a press release from the foundation.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

‘Time is of the essence’: Ashish Jha urges U.S. to vaccinate health care workers around the world

"The costs to these workers is immense, and the costs to those societies is even higher." Dr. Ashish Jha is calling for the United States to take immediate steps toward helping vaccinate health care workers around the globe, urging that America has more than enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to export around the world while continuing to get shots into arms at home.
IndiaBirmingham Star

Dr Harsh Vardhan addresses WHO high-level coalition

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): India's human-centric approach could be a force multiplier for global good, said Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare while addressing the World Health Organization's (WHO) high-level coalition on Health and Energy Platform of Action. The Minister on Wednesday attended the...