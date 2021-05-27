Cancel
5 things to know for May 27: San Jose, Covid-19, policing, China, climate

By CNN Wire
southgatv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of pandemic restrictions, a US cruise line is set to sail once again starting next month. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. Nine people are dead after a gunman opened fire yesterday morning at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose, California. The shooter, a VTA employee, is also dead, and police believe he took his own life. The shooting happened as the night and morning shifts overlapped and rail activity was starting up for the day. No motive has been released, but San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said “the victims and all the colleagues knew the shooter well.” This is not the first time the pandemic’s essential workers have been at the center of such a tragedy, following shootings last month at an Indianapolis FedEx facility and in March at a Colorado grocery. President Biden yesterday urged Congress to “take immediate action” on gun legislation, saying, simply, “Enough.”

