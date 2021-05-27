How Eagles’ 1st-round pick DeVonta Smith has quickly impressed his veteran teammates
DeVonta Smith has been working with his veteran teammates for just two weeks, but he’s already made a noticeable impression on a pair of Eagles locker-room leaders. Every day after workouts, Smith spends extra time working on his hands and seeking out advice from fellow wide receiver Greg Ward and cornerback Darius Slay. Ward is the most experienced receiver on the roster, while Slay is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.www.nj.com