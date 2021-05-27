How Eagles’ 1st-round pick DeVonta Smith has quickly impressed his veteran teammates

The Philadelphia Eagles 2020 season was about as strenuous as you could make it. Carson Wentz was angry before the season even started with the team taking Jalen Hurts in round two of the NFL Draft. A list of injuries a mile long, mainly along the offensive line, led to the Eagles setting an all-time NFL record for the most different starting offensive line combinations in one season. Carson Wentz gets benched for Jalen Hurts, causing a massive rift in the locker room between Carson Wentz and former head coach Doug Pederson. Jalen Hurts performed well to keep the Eagles in the fight for the division until the last week of the season. Then an inexplicable benching of Jalen Hurts in a close week 17 game was the final nail in the coffin on the 2020 season for the Philadelphia Eagles.