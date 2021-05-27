Cancel
NFL

How Eagles’ 1st-round pick DeVonta Smith has quickly impressed his veteran teammates

By Mike Kaye
NJ.com
 6 days ago
DeVonta Smith has been working with his veteran teammates for just two weeks, but he’s already made a noticeable impression on a pair of Eagles locker-room leaders. Every day after workouts, Smith spends extra time working on his hands and seeking out advice from fellow wide receiver Greg Ward and cornerback Darius Slay. Ward is the most experienced receiver on the roster, while Slay is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

