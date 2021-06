The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning Lawrence County and other area residents about a scam involving fake e-mails and texts seeking personal information. IDOT has received reports of messages purportedly from the agency asking people for Social Security numbers or banking information. IDOT officials say they never ask for such things via phone or computer and that anyone who gets such a message should delete it and not click on any links which could put malware on your devices. Similar messages have also been received that falsely claim to be from the Illinois Secretary of States Office.