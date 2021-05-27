Roland Garros | Alcaraz, one step away from playing Roland Garros for the first time

Carlos Alcaraz is one step away from playing the Roland Garros main draw for the first time after winning comfortably in the second round of the qualifying phase for the 24-year-old Italian and 234th in the world Andrea Pellegrino placeholder image the one who overcame a clearing 6-1 and 6-2 in 67 minutes. The disciple of Juan Carlos Ferrero, who is already top-100 at 18, will face the Chilean Tabilo or the Indian Nagal this Friday for a place in the clay court Grand Slam.