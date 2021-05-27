Attention turns to SportAccord in Ekaterinburg as Virtual Launch Celebration wraps up IF Forum 2021
With less than six months to go until SportAccord 2021 takes place from 7-12 November, those who had already signed up as delegates, exhibitors or partners for sport’s most important global gathering were able to join International Sport Federations worldwide by tuning in to the event, which wrapped up an engaging IF Forum 2021 that was held virtually via the City of Lausanne in the Canton of Vaud.www.sportspromedia.com