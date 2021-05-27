Attention turns to SportAccord in Ekaterinburg as Virtual Launch Celebration wraps up IF Forum 2021

GENEVA (AP) — The refugee team for the Tokyo Olympics has 29 athletes competing in 12 sports. The team picked by the International Olympic Committee was drawn from 55 athletes who fled their home countries and got scholarships to train for the games in a new home country. It's an increase from 10 athletes in the inaugural refugee team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. They are originally from Africa, Asia and South America. IOC president Thomas Bach says they will “send a powerful message of solidarity, resilience and hope to the world.”