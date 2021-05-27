Police in Salisbury investigating three shooting incidents
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three shooting incidents that occurred on Wednesday are under investigation by police in Salisbury. The first incident happened just after 1:00 a.m. A caller reported hearing approximately seven shots fired in the area near Shirley Avenue and Clancy Street. A second caller reported that someone had fired the shots into a house in the 400 block of Clancy Street. When police arrived they did find shell casings and damage to the home.www.wbtv.com