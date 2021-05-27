Cancel
Collaboration brings new opportunities: Governor Gordon visits Western to discuss WIN Initiative

By Hannah Romero hromero@rocketminer.com
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK SPRINGS — “This is a state that has remarkable opportunities,” Governor Mark Gordon said, speaking to a group gathered at Western Wyoming Community College. Governor Gordon visited Sweetwater County on Thursday, May 20, including a stop at Western, where he discussed the Wyoming Innovation Network (WIN) initiative and the ways that future collaboration among Wyoming’s higher education institutions will help the state’s economy.

