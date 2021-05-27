Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

The stellar reappearance of Alexia Putellas with Barcelona

By Gabby Barker
sportsfinding.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarça played again to the tune of Alexia Putellas, who reappeared in the Cup semifinal against Madrid CFF (0-4) after two League games without playing after their great Champions League final in Gothenburg against Chelsea ( 0-4). The Barça captain moved the game at will and scored a decisive double to show that she is still at a high level. She was the great architect of the pass to the final and she did it with her best game and semblance, also becoming the top scorer in this Cup with three targets.

sportsfinding.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexia Putellas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Copa#Match Play#League Football#Madrid Cff#The Champions League#Spanish#Catalan#The Game#La#Half Time#Engine#Gothenburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

A German wonderkid that could've represented England, the 17-year-old making waves at Barcelona and the Ajax man wanted by Europe's elite... the rising stars who have benefited from the Euros being delayed a year

The decision to push Euro 2020 back a year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak has turned out to be a silver lining for some. Before the global pandemic brought football to a grinding halt, national teams across Europe had their final squads for the tournament laid out with many facing the reality that they'd have to wait for their chance to appear at another European Championship.
Soccerwcn247.com

With Barcelona out of title race, Messi has future to decide

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has a big question to resolve now that Barcelona's season is effectively over. Should he finish his career at the club that helped him become an all-time soccer great? Or have the team’s struggles to keep winning trophies convinced Messi that he can find more success in Paris or Manchester? Barcelona bowed out of the Spanish league title race on Sunday with one round to go after losing 2-1 at home to Celta Vigo. Messi had said last summer he wanted out of the club. He later postponed that decision until the end of this season.
UEFAchatsports.com

Five talking points from Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo

Barcelona headed into Sunday’s match still with a chance of winning La Liga but those hopes fizzled out completely as the hosts crashed to a miserable defeat against Celta in their final home game of 2020-21. It was a familar story as Barcelona once again passed up a host of...
SoccerBBC

Women's Champions League Final: Who lifted the trophy?

Last night was a big one for Chelsea Women after the English side took on Barcelona in the team's first ever Champions League final. However, Chelsea were unable to claim victory after their opponents scored an impressive four goals in the first 36 minutes of the match which took place in the Swedish City of Gothenburg.
UEFAUEFA

Barcelona triumph: 2020/21 Women's Champions League at a glance

Barcelona become 8th different champions in 20th season. First winners from Spain, joining England, France, Germany, Sweden. (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg) Beaten semi-finalists: Bayern München, Paris Saint-Germain. Beaten quarter-finalists: Lyon (holders), Manchester City, Rosengård, Wolfsburg. 6 Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona) 6 Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 5. Lieke Martens (Barcelona) 5. Sam Mewis (Manchester...
UEFAThe Daily Star

Imperious Barca claim first Women's Champions League crown

Barcelona's stunning display to defeat Chelsea 4-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League final on Sunday was forged in a crushing disappointment of their own in the 2019 showpiece that ensured that they would not make the same mistake again. Barcelona conceded four goals in the opening half-hour as they...
SoccerESPN

Suárez takes over to keep Atlético on track for league title

MADRID --  Luis Suárez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atlético Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014.
UEFACNN

Euro football roundup: Atlético Madrid closes in on La Liga title with dramatic comeback

(CNN) — Atlético Madrid completed a stunning late comeback against Osasuna to move within touching distance of a first La Liga title since 2014. Diego Simeone's side was trailing 1-0 going into the game's closing stages after Ante Budimir had given Osasuna the lead, but two goals in the final eight minutes turned the match on its head and ensured Atleti's fate remains in its own hands going into the final game of the season.
Premier Leaguechelseafc.com

Bright: We will be back

The Blues went 1-0 down within the opening minute and Barcelona doubled their lead from the penalty spot on 14 minutes. By half-time, our Spanish opponents were 4-0 up but Chelsea emerged from the break to produce a battling display and speaking at full time, vice-captain Bright said the Blues can take plenty of positives from our second-half performance.
UEFAESPN

Stats: Leicester win 1st FA Cup, Lewandowski equals Muller, Messi's 30

What a weekend of football! Barcelona lost, but Barcelona won, and won big. The men's team clocked out on the penultimate matchday of a thrilling La Liga title race but the women's team won the biggest game of the weekend, flattening Chelsea in the UEFA (W) Champions League final. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid both won, which means just two points separate the two with one game left.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Spurs go for Flick as Juventus, Barcelona also keen

Departing Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is being offered a move to England. It's been announced Flick will leave at the end of the season, with the prospect of him succeeding Germany coach Joachim Low after the summer's Euros expected. However, the Telegraph says Flick has also fielded an approach...
UEFAledburyreporter.co.uk

What went wrong for Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League final?

Chelsea’s bid to win the Women’s Champions League for the first time in the club’s history ended in a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona in Sunday’s final. Emma Hayes’ side looked to be on course to make history, and were the first English side to reach the final since Arsenal won the competition back in 2007.
UEFA90min.com

Marc-Andre ter Stegen to miss Euro 2020 after knee surgery

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to undergo knee surgery which will keep him out of this summer's European Championships. Ter Stegen was in goal for Sunday's surprise 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo, which confirmed that Barcelona can no longer win the La Liga title. With nothing left to...