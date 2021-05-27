The stellar reappearance of Alexia Putellas with Barcelona
Barça played again to the tune of Alexia Putellas, who reappeared in the Cup semifinal against Madrid CFF (0-4) after two League games without playing after their great Champions League final in Gothenburg against Chelsea ( 0-4). The Barça captain moved the game at will and scored a decisive double to show that she is still at a high level. She was the great architect of the pass to the final and she did it with her best game and semblance, also becoming the top scorer in this Cup with three targets.sportsfinding.com