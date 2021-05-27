Cancel
Billionaire Carl Icahn Shows Interest in Crypto, Plans to Enter Market in ‘Big Way’ with Up to $1.5B

Coinspeaker
 6 days ago
Carl was once a crypto cynic. During an interview with CNBC back in February 2018, he believed crypto to be ridiculous and mentioned that he would not invest in them. American businessman Carl Icahn has been paying close attention to crypto and says he could hugely invest in digital assets. The billionaire insinuated that he could put as much as $1.5 billion into crypto. He believes that the ongoing complications the digital currency is facing are for a limited time.

