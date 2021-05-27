Cancel
The reasons for Zidane's goodbye

By Gabby Barker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZinedine Zidane stop being coach of Real Madrid for the second time in his career. The first time he left the post was in 2018. Three years later, for similar reasons, he has decided to step aside so that a new project can be started without him. The club has been preparing this scenario for a few weeks aware that the French had in his head to leave it. As soon as the announcement is official, the sports management will get to work to bring a replacement and start planning next season.

Zinedine Zidane
