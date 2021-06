OVERISEL TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – Two persons were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash southeast of Holland on Saturday (May 8, 2021) evening. No names were disclosed in a statement from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department after deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the area of 136h Avenue and 41st Street shortly before 9:30 PM on a report of a single-vehicle crash. “The truck is believed to have been traveling westbound on 136th Avenue when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway,” the statement read. “The truck exited the roadway and came to rest in a wooded area after striking a tree.”