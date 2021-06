Canadian rapper Drake is one of the most famous artists in the world. Moreover, he is an avid basketball fan, earning love and hate from the NBA community. Love him or hate him, you know Drake is always going to make headlines with his actions. Earlier this week, he was spotted partying with LeBron James and more people. He was in the crowd when James hit a game-winning 3-pointer over Stephen Curry on Wednesday, showing his admiration for that big play.