Gas prices have skyrocketed just in time for Memorial Day, in an unexpected high that beats the same holiday weekend from the last seven years. CNN reports that the boosted cost of gas could last all summer as the economy continues to reopen due to the pandemic—and due to the shutdown of an oil pipeline. The average gas price right now is $3.04, as opposed to last year’s Memorial Day weekend, which was $1.97. Prices have also surged because of a shortage in tank truck drivers who deliver the fuel, as well as people panicking and topping off their tanks.