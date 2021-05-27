Joan Laporta will go all out for Pep Guardiola!

Joan Laporta has not yet thrown in the towel for Pep Guardiola. What for many seems more like an impossible dream or, directly, a mission doomed to failure, for the Blaugrana president is a possibility that is willing to face it to the last consequences. As AS has learned, Laporta plans to contact the current City coach on Sunday to propose that he return to Barcelona. And it will not be before because the maximum leader of the Blaugrana knows perfectly that Right now Pep is focused one hundred percent on the Champions League final against Chelsea this SaturdayTherefore, it would be counterproductive to divert the focus of attention or distract the City manager with future offers.