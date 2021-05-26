How Linsey Corbin rediscovered passion in the middle of a pandemic

Mindset is an essential and little addressed contributor to triathlon success and a mental area that has only come to light in my work with triathletes during the past few years. Let me preface this by clarifying that my use of the word “mindset” is different from the use of “mindset” popularized by the Stanford University researcher Carol Dweck (a perspective, BTW, that can also help triathletes achieve their competitive goals). When I talk about mindset, I mean what is going on in your mind leading up to the start of a race. What happens in your mind during that oh-so-important period sets the stage for whether you perform to the best of your ability.