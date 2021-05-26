How Linsey Corbin rediscovered passion in the middle of a pandemic
When racing disappeared, Linsey Corbin asked herself why triathlon mattered to her. Linsey Corbin was burnt out. At the end of 2019, she had been racing Ironmans professionally for more than a decade. Corbin had made 13 trips to Kona, stood on 20 Ironman podiums and held an American Ironman record. Her life had long revolved around racing, but her intensive training wasn’t rewarding her like it used to, even though she was coming off another successful season. She asked herself, “why?”racing.trekbikes.com