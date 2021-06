The next day 15 th of May is the last day for accept the new WhatsApp conditions. The company has collected cable and has confirmed that it will not delete the account of those who do not accept, but it will cap it in such a way that it is practically mandatory to accept them. Since January, many people have decided to stop using WhatsApp and have switched to Signal or Telegram. Now, you have it easier than ever communicate to all your contacts that you have changed app.