Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

‘Helgoland’ Offers A New Way To Understand The World, And Our Place In It

wliw.org
 6 days ago

As you read these words the world around you seems pretty solid, pretty stable: The device you’re using seems to exist on its own, with its own properties of shape and weight and color. So does the chair you’re sitting in, the table your coffee cup is resting on and the coffee cup itself.

www.wliw.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Smolin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#World#Quantum Superposition#Quantum Computers#Theoretical Physics#Real Science#Quantum Mmchanics#Cat#Helgoland#Buddhist#University Of Rochester#Called Quantum Mechanics#Quantum Weirdness#Well Known Physicists#Alien Worlds#Earth#Interactions#Works#Radical Possibilities#Particles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
ScienceThrive Global

Understanding Our Universe

“Do not feel lonely, the entire universe is inside of you” Rumi. …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. When we’re born, the Universe becomes a human being. It’s there inside us, a constant presence, through all the endless changes in our life. A spacious consciousness as large as the Universe, knowing what it is to...
Physicsbookmarks.reviews

Helgoland: Making Sense of the Quantum Revolution

Helgoland is a treeless island in the North Sea where the 21-year-old Werner Heisenberg first developed quantum theory, setting off a century of scientific revolution. While we scientists know how to use it to make all those digital devices, we do not know what it means. We don't know what it's telling us about the fundamental nature of reality. It is into that chasm that acclaimed theoretical physicist and author Carlo Rovelli leaps with his new book ... For Carlo Rovelli the radical uncertainty forced on us by quantum mechanics holds an equally radical lesson about how wrong we have been about the nature of the universe. Rovelli is one of the worlds' leading theoretical physicists ...What Rovelli offers in this new book is an interpretation of quantum mechanics ... Rovelli has developed his own relational interpretation — and Helgoland represents a clear and yet poetic argument for its vision ... I found Rovelli's perspective to be both bracing and refreshing. Without diving off the deep end into New Age fuzz or forcing a previous philosophical bias down quantum mechanics' throat, he sees its questions as a challenge to invent and investigate radical possibilities ... Helgoland is not, however, a book to learn quantum mechanics from. Rovelli's description of superposition is sparse and gives readers only what they need to know. His descriptions of the other interpretations are also thin and sometimes misleading ... Instead Rovelli is offering a new way to understand not just the world but our place in it, too.
Scienceeminetra.com

New research upsets our understanding of ice

When water freezes into ice, free-spirited water molecules suddenly stop moving and begin to form ice crystals with their neighbors. But ironically, scientists recently discovered that it takes a bit of heat to do so. Yes, you are reading that right: you actually need some extra heat to freeze the...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Difficulties in reconciling non-negligible differences between the local and cosmological values of the gravitational coupling in extended Brans-Dicke theories

Recent studies by Solà Peracaula, Gómez-Valent, de Cruz Pérez and Moreno-Pulido (2019,2020) have pointed out the intriguing possibility that Brans-Dicke cosmology with constant vacuum energy density (BD-$\Lambda$CDM) may be able to alleviate the $H_0$ and $\sigma_8$ tensions that are found in the framework of the concordance cosmological model (GR-$\Lambda$CDM). The fitting analyses presented in these works indicate a preference for values of the effective gravitational coupling appearing in the Friedmann equation, $G$, about $4-9\%$ larger than Newton's constant (as measured on Earth), and mildy evolving with the expansion of the universe. The signal reaches the $\sim 3.5\sigma$ c.l. when the prior on $H_0$ from SH0ES and the angular diameter distances to strong gravitationally lensed quasars measured by H0LICOW are considered, and the $\sim 3\sigma$ c.l. when only the former is included. Thus, the improvement in the description of the cosmological datasets relies on the existence of a mechanism capable of screening the modified gravity effects at those scales where deviations from standard General Relativity (GR) are highly constrained, as in the Solar System. In this paper we explore several extensions of BD-$\Lambda$CDM that can leave the cosmological evolution basically unaltered at the background and linear perturbations level, while being able to screen the Brans-Dicke effects inside the regions of interest, leading to standard GR. We search for weak-field solutions around spherical static massive objects with no internal pressure and show that, unfortunately, these mechanisms can only explain very tiny departures of the effective cosmological gravitational coupling from the one measured locally. This might hinder the ability of BD-$\Lambda$CDM to alleviate the cosmological tensions.
Sciencearxiv.org

Machine-Learning Non-Conservative Dynamics for New-Physics Detection

Energy conservation is a basic physics principle, the breakdown of which often implies new physics. This paper presents a method for data-driven "new physics" discovery. Specifically, given a trajectory governed by unknown forces, our Neural New-Physics Detector (NNPhD) aims to detect new physics by decomposing the force field into conservative and non-conservative components, which are represented by a Lagrangian Neural Network (LNN) and a universal approximator network (UAN), respectively, trained to minimize the force recovery error plus a constant $\lambda$ times the magnitude of the predicted non-conservative force. We show that a phase transition occurs at $\lambda$=1, universally for arbitrary forces. We demonstrate that NNPhD successfully discovers new physics in toy numerical experiments, rediscovering friction (1493) from a damped double pendulum, Neptune from Uranus' orbit (1846) and gravitational waves (2017) from an inspiraling orbit. We also show how NNPhD coupled with an integrator outperforms previous methods for predicting the future of a damped double pendulum.
Sciencearxiv.org

On the consistency of (partially-)massless matter couplings in de Sitter space

We study the consistency of the cubic couplings of a (partially-)massless spinning field to two scalars in $\left(d+1\right)$-dimensional de Sitter space. Gauge invariance of observables with external (partially)-massless spinning fields translates into Ward-Takahashi identities on the boundary. Using the Mellin-Barnes representation for boundary correlators in momentum space, we give a systematic study of Ward-Takahashi identities for tree-level 3- and 4-point processes involving a single external (partially-)massless field of arbitrary integer spin-$J$. 3-point Ward-Takahashi identities constrain the mass of the scalar fields to which a (partially-)massless spin-$J$ field can couple. 4-point Ward-Takahashi identities then constrain the corresponding cubic couplings. For massless spinning fields, we show that Weinberg's flat space results carry over to $\left(d+1\right)$-dimensional de Sitter space: For spins $J=1,2$ gauge-invariance implies charge-conservation and the equivalence principle while, assuming locality, higher-spins $J>2$ cannot couple consistently to scalar matter. This result also applies to anti-de Sitter space. For partially-massless fields, restricting for simplicity to those of depth-2, we show that there is no consistent coupling to scalar matter in local theories. Along the way we give a detailed account of how contact amplitudes with and without derivatives are represented in the Mellin-Barnes representation. Various new explicit expressions for 3- and 4-point functions involving (partially-)massless fields and conformally coupled scalars in dS$_4$ are given.
Sciencearxiv.org

State transfer with separable optical beams and variational quantum algorithms with classical light

Classical electromagnetic fields and quantum mechanics -- both obey the principle of superposition alike. This opens up many avenues for simulation of a large variety of phenomena and algorithms, which have hitherto been considered quantum mechanical. In this paper, we propose two such applications. In the first, we introduce a new class of beams, called equivalent optical beams, in parallel with equivalent states introduced in [Bharath \& Ravishankar, \href{this https URL}{Phys. Rev. A 89, 062110}]. These beams have the same information content for all practical purposes. Employing them, we show how to transfer information from one degree of freedom of classical light to another, without any need for classically entangled beams. Next, we show that quantum machine learning can be performed with OAM beams through the implementation of a quantum classifier circuit. We provide explicit protocols and experimental setups for both the applicaions.
Physicsarxiv.org

Experimental Realization of Schumacher's Information Geometric Bell Inequality

Tahereh Rezaei, Shahabeddin M. Aslmarand, Robert Snyder, Behzad Khajavi, Paul M. Alsing, Michael Fanto, Doyeol (David)Ahn, Warner A. Miller. Quantum mechanics can produce correlations that are stronger than classically allowed. This stronger-than-classical correlation is the "fuel" for quantum computing. In 1991 Schumacher forwarded a beautiful geometric approach, analogous to the well-known result of Bell, to capture non-classicality of this correlation for a singlet state. He used well-established information distance defined on an ensemble of identically-prepared states. He calculated that for certain detector settings used to measure the entangled state, the resulting geometry violated a triangle inequality -- a violation that is not possible classically. This provided a novel information-based geometric Bell inequality in terms of a "covariance distance." Here we experimentally-reproduce his construction and demonstrate a definitive violation for a Bell state of two photons based on the usual spontaneous parametric down-conversion in a paired BBO crystal. The state we produced had a visibility of $V_{ad}=0.970$. We discuss generalizations to higher dimensional multipartite quantum states.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum Dynamical Simulation of a Transversal Stern--Gerlach Interferometer

Originally conceived as a gedankenexperiment, an apparatus consisting of two Stern--Gerlach apparatuses joined in an inverted manner touched on the fundamental question of the reversibility of evolution in quantum mechanics. Theoretical analysis showed that uniting the two partial beams requires an extreme level of experimental control, making the proposal in its original form unrealizable in practice. In this work we revisit the above question in a numerical study concerning the possibility of partial-beam recombination in a spin-coherent manner. Using the Suzuki--Trotter numerical method of wave propagation and a configurable, approximation-free magnetic field, a simulation of a transversal Stern--Gerlach interferometer under ideal conditions is performed. The result confirms what has long been hinted at by theoretical analyses: the transversal Stern--Gerlach interferometer quantum dynamics is fundamentally irreversible even when perfect control of the associated magnetic fields and beams is assumed.
Sciencearxiv.org

Entanglement dynamics for Unruh-DeWitt detectors interacting with massive scalar fields: The Unruh and anti-Unruh effects

We study, in the framework of open quantum systems, the entanglement dynamics for a quantum system composed of two uniformly accelerated Unruh-Dewitt detectors interacting with a bath of massive scalar fields in the Minkowski vacuum. We find that the entanglement evolution for the quantum system coupled with massive fields is always slower compared with that of the one coupled with massless fields, and this time-delay effect brought by the field being massive can however be counteracted by a large enough acceleration, in contrast to the case of a static quantum system in a thermal bath, where this time delay is not affected by the temperature. Remarkably, the maximal concurrence of the quantum system generated during evolution may increase with acceleration for any inter-detector separation while that for static ones in a thermal bath decreases monotonically with temperature, and this can be considered as an anti-Unruh effect in terms of the entanglement generated.
Sciencedailygalaxy.com

Weird World of Quantum Black Holes – “May Be Radically Different from What Einstein Predicted and Lack Event Horizons”

“According to Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, nothing can escape from the gravity of a black hole once it has passed a point of no return, known as the event horizon,” explained Niayesh Afshordi, a physics and astronomy professor at Waterloo in 2020 about echoes in gravitational wave signals that hint that the event horizon of a black hole may be more complicated than scientists currently think based on research reporting the first tentative detection of these echoes, caused by a microscopic quantum “fuzz” that surrounds newly formed black holes.
Astronomyrandrlife.co.uk

Cosmos. Dark matter – a new map of its distribution

The dark energy survey monitors both nearby galaxies, and their age is similar to the age of our galaxy – the Milky Way, and very distant galaxies. It took about 7 billion years for the light of the most distant objects observed to reach Earth. Pictures of these things show us their appearance 7 billion years ago, that is, at a time when the universe was relatively young.
Astronomylistverse.com

Ten Astonishing New Discoveries About The Cosmos

The universe is a fascinating place – a vast cosmic void home to all kinds of strange and spellbinding things. Black holes. Neutron stars. White dwarfs. The skies are filled with these spectacular oddities. — Day in, day out, astronomers look up at the heavens hoping to catch a glimpse of some new celestial phenomenon. And, now and then, they strike it lucky, spotting an ethereal rarity peeking through the darkness of outer space. This list explores ten cosmic discoveries that are, quite literally, out of this world.
AstronomyPhysics World

Topological fluids, the proton radius and art and science: the June 2021 issue of Physics World magazine is now out

The June 2021 issue of Physics World includes a look at questions in physics that are taking a long time to solve. Whether it’s the existence of the Higgs boson, dark matter or gravitational waves, some questions in physics just take an extraordinarily long time to settle. I’m sure you can think of your own examples, but the June 2021 issue of Physics World magazine looks at two particularly long-standing questions in physics.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

The First-Ever Evidence of the Multiverse

In 1964, physicists Arno Penzias and Robert Wilson were working at Bell Labs in Holmdel, New Jersey, setting up ultra-sensitive microwave receivers for radio astronomy observations. No matter what the two did, they couldn't rid the receivers of background radio noise that, puzzlingly, seemed to be coming from all directions...
SciencePosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Lost City of Atlantis Found?

For as long as I can remember, I've heard the legendary story of Atlantis. It's a tale as old as time, really. An ancient city with advanced technology lost in the ocean and never to be seen again. Most consider it folklore and flat-out made up. However, could the lost city of Atlantis really exist, and has it been found?
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Long-Lost Letter Reveals Einstein Predicted The Discovery of Animal Super Senses

Decades before we knew birds could 'see' Earth's magnetic field, Albert Einstein was discussing the possibility of undiscovered super senses in his fan mail. A long-lost letter from the famous scientist to an inquiring engineer in 1949 has turned out to be extraordinarily prescient in both the field of biology and physics. The original enquiry from engineer Glyn Davys, which started the correspondence, has since been lost, but judging from Einstein's reply, Davys' question had something to do with animal perception and what it can tell us about the physical world. "It is thinkable that the investigation of the behaviour of migratory birds...
AstronomyTor.com

Five Stories About Alien Attempts to Reshape the Earth

The term “terraforming” was first used in Jack Williamson’s 1941 story “Collision Orbit.” As you know, Bob, terraforming is the process of transforming an environment hostile to Terrestrial life into a habitable environment. Humans have been doing this in a minor way for millennia, even before they started domesticating plants. But what we’re talking about here is going from “you die outside the dome” to “you can go outside, breathe the air, and plant a garden.”