Pico Max Is a New Kind of Indoor Garden Kit for Herbs and More

When rising pop-R&B singer Tayla Parx isn't recording tracks for her new album or writing Grammy-nominated songs for the likes of John Legend and HAIM, she's spending time in the "most important room" in her house: a turquoise-hued space filled with portable planters, which she uses to grow vegetables and herbs—everything from bell peppers and cucumbers to basil and lavender. ("I'm making my first little tincture," she tells her followers in an Instagram tour; other favorite garden-fueled foods include homemade salsa and mint-garnished cocktails.) It's her version of a greenhouse, sprouting on the ground floor of her Los Angeles home. "Some of my favorite things are in my greenhouse," she says, from a marble car lighter to an Andy Warhol Flowers BearBrick. A mushroom poster adorns one wall, while circular wall hangings hold soil and seedlings.