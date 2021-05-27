Cancel
Pico Max Is a New Kind of Indoor Garden Kit for Herbs and More

By Entrepreneur Deals
GreenwichTime
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot everyone has the luxury of a backyard big enough to garden, and in some cases, we lack the sunlight necessary to grow plants even when we do have the space. For the rest of us, there’s Pico Max. From Altifarm Enverde, the company behind the original Pico planter, this...

Gardeningseattlepi.com

Take Up to 40% Off Indoor Gardens at AeroGarden

Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned. If you’ve always dreamed of...
Gardeninghappysprout.com

Gardening 101: How to start an herb garden in your kitchen

Growing a DIY herb starter garden in your own kitchen can be daunting, but immensely rewarding! Not only do you get to grow more plants (who doesn’t love plants?) but herb plants fill your home with vibrant smells and give you fresh ingredients for your recipes. Herbs are some of the easiest plants to grow and maintain indoors, perfect for beginner and expert gardeners alike, so why wait?
Gardeningsunset.com

Herb Garden Basics: The Tasty Essentials Every Home Cook Should Grow

Never run out of parsley again. Or basil. Or thyme. Or cilantro. Or... If you eat, you should eat herbs—they bring a ridiculous variety of fresh zing to every dish they’re cooked into or sprinkled atop. And if you eat herbs, you should plant an herb garden, ensuring you have instant access to high-quality ingredients without a trip to the grocery store. But which herbs should you grow in your garden? We’re here with answers! (As always, pay attention to which gardening zone you live in to see your average sun exposure, rainfall, and climate patterns, so your herbs will have a good shot at thriving.)
GeekyGadgets

LeGrow 2021 modular indoor garden hits Kickstarter

LeGrow 2021 is a unique modular planter system that allows you to grow a variety of different plants in the range them in different artistic ways depending on your style, plans and personal preferences. The system includes a number of useful modules including an LED Grow lamp, 360° diffusing mist humidifier, moss planter and even a Bluetooth speaker to create the perfect calm and relaxing home indoor garden.
GardeningWest Point News

Convent garden provides Sisters fresh, convenient herbs

Anytime Sister Joy Rose wants to add some fresh thyme or rosemary to her dishes while cooking, she can—it’s as easy as clipping the herbs from right outside in her garden. The convent, which is located near Guardian Angels Central Catholic schools, has a modest sized plot situated on the east side of the building. Sister Joy didn’t think the plot was large enough for vegetables, but it turned out to be just perfect for an herb garden.
Gardeningmakeuseof.com

Altifarm's New PicoMax Indoor Garden Let's You Grow Your Own Greenery

If you're the green-fingered type, then Altifarm's latest addition to its indoor garden range—the PicoMax—will be of interest. Luckily for you, the brand has just launched its crowdfunding campaign and you can join in. Altifarm Debuts the PicoMax Indoor Garden. Growing your own flowers, plants, fruit, and vegetables can be...
Gardeninggreatbritishlife.co.uk

6 of the best fragrant herbs for your garden

There’s something beautiful about stepping out into your garden and breathing in the scents of herbs. The many different fragrances can create a multi-sensory playground, where they can be harvested for cooking or simply enjoyed for their flowers, structure and scent, making your garden the perfect space to unwind. At the RHS Flower Show at Tatton Park you will find an abundance of fragrant flowers and herbs for you to peruse. For his Breathe Easy garden at this summer’s Tatton event, garden designer Peter Lloyd has used herbs to show visitors how they can help mindfulness while growing their own food at the same time. Continuing our series offering advice on a range of gardening topics, Peter offers his selection of favourite fragrant herbs for your garden.
Gardeningcressyeverett.com

Grow Herbs Indoors And Enhance Your Cooking

They say the heart of the home is in its kitchen, and judging by the beautiful, modern kitchens featured in many South Bend homes for sale, that's still as true now as it was generations ago. Do you love to cook? If you enjoy trying out new recipes and cooking with fresh herbs, you'll appreciate having your own indoor herb garden! Here are a few tips to help your herb garden grow.
Oakland County Moms

Kids That Garden Eat More Vegetables

A study has been released that states that kids that garden eat more vegetables. It’s easy to get kids started gardening and on a path toward lifelong health. My mom and dad brought some serious farming skills with them when they came to the States. I grew up watching my dad work out in the garden every day, planting every vegetable imaginable. I was a little disappointed as a child that half of our backyard was occupied by a vegetable garden, but I see now how valuable it is and I appreciate the exposure I received, as well as the quality, organic vegetables I consumed.
Vogue Magazine

Singer Tayla Parx Has a Room Dedicated to Her Indoor Vegetable Garden

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When rising pop-R&B singer Tayla Parx isn’t recording tracks for her new album or writing Grammy-nominated songs for the likes of John Legend and HAIM, she’s spending time in the “most important room” in her house: a turquoise-hued space filled with portable planters, which she uses to grow vegetables and herbs—everything from bell peppers and cucumbers to basil and lavender. (“I’m making my first little tincture,” she tells her followers in an Instagram tour; other favorite garden-fueled foods include homemade salsa and mint-garnished cocktails.) It’s her version of a greenhouse, sprouting on the ground floor of her Los Angeles home. “Some of my favorite things are in my greenhouse,” she says, from a marble car lighter to an Andy Warhol Flowers BearBrick. A mushroom poster adorns one wall, while circular wall hangings hold soil and seedlings.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: more on growing houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded (virtually no) rain last week. This week’s Master Gardener Minute is a continuation of our Growing...
GardeningBrit + Co

11 Indoor Gardening Hacks for Spring, No Yard Required

Springtime is at our fingertips, and that means it's time for us to start training those green thumbs. But if you don't have a lot of space for an outdoor patio or garden, you've gotta be creative and take it indoors. Believe it or not, you actually can have a greener space with or without a yard. Whether you are looking to start your very own edible garden or just want to freshen up your kitchen windowsill with some cute plants, we've got 12 gardening projects and crazy hacks that'll have you growing your way to a fresh and flowery spring. We're sure these budget-friendly tips and tricks will have you digging into some dirt in no time.
GardeningMarshall Independent

Raising herbs

Herbs can be a fun way to connect gardening with cooking particularly with children. My daughter recently became very interested in herb gardening from seed after her science teacher introduced to her class how to raise herbs from seed. I think at this point it is more a matter of how does this grow rather than what do I do with it once it does grow.
Gardeningwarrenlibrary.net

Gro-Town Gardening To-Go Kit

Children ages 3-9 can stop by the Civic Center Library to pick up a gardening to-go kit with seed packets, a gardening journal, and coloring pages. They are available to children visiting the library in-person while supplies last. The seeds were provided by a generous donation from Gro-Town. For more...
Gardeningthegreengardenlife.com

DIY Medicinal Herb Garden For The Home

The world is packed with herbs that have medicinal values in them. Thankfully, you can easily transform these herbs into home healing remedies and preventative treatments. In this post, we’ll learn a few basics on how to set up your very own DIY medicinal herb garden for the home. *This...
GardeningGardenista

6 Indoor Garden Ideas to Steal from NoMad London’s New Hip Hangout

Indoor gardens are booming in bars, restaurants, and hotels—making spaces feel lush, atmospheric, and echoing the near universal revival of houseplants. The latest space to join the fray is NoMad’s new outpost in London, a 91-room boutique hotel set in the extraordinary architecture of the former Bow Street Magistrate’s Court in Covent Garden.
Home & Gardenslickdeals.net

IDOO Hydroponics Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit w/ LED Grow Light

Amazon.com has IDOO Hydroponics Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit w/ LED Grow Light on sale for $52.49 when you follow the instructions below. Shipping is free. Hydroponic Circulation System: Comes with an independent water pump, forms a water circulation system, increasing the oxygen. Plants growing in the nutrient water faster than soil.
Gardeninghomesandgardens.com

Herb garden ideas – for indoors and outdoors

Whether you're searching for herb garden ideas for your kitchen windowsill or are looking to create a dedicated herb border in your garden, these are picture-perfect ways to get started. Herbs have the power to transform your meals: turning the humble salad into an Italian delight, breathing new life into...