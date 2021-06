It took a movement to get kids back into athletic competition this spring in California. Student-athletes had been sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly a year when a pair of Bay Area football coaches began their fight for a spring season in all sports. Now, with this pandemic-induced season entering its final days, it’s clear that while it was certainly no normal season of high school sports, it accomplished exactly what Serra’s Patrick Walsh and De La Salle’s Justin Alumbaugh set out to do: deliver a little bit of joy amid the pain of the pandemic. As Walsh would later say, “We fought the state and won.”